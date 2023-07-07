The fantasies that a dysfunctional government is good

I ended last week noting that citizens can shape the form of government and state they want. Agency has its limits, but no way can society get the government it desires without working to create or bargaining for it. Government is a demand and supply matter.

Governments are not the same, ditto states. Some common features and design rules are expected of modern governments and states, but in practice, there are wide variations. From accountable and responsive types that competently meet the broad needs of citizens to kleptocratic, incompetent, and parasitic ones that serve the narrow interests of a coterie of elites.

Some governments preside over states that run within the bounds of laws that are acceptable to a plurality of society with ample checks on excesses of the powerful. Others are under unbridled heavy-handedness and unchecked actions of a group of individuals. We have a great deal of the latter in Uganda.

Consider this. At the peak of his powers at the helm of the Uganda Police Force, Gen Kale Kayihura ran the show, often brazenly. He was accountable only to his boss – the president.

The police are one of the most important agencies of any modern governmental system. It is a critical pillar of the state. Every day public order, safety, and social stability are dependent on the police, even just the mere presence of uniformed police personnel or policed patrol vehicles.

Most government departments and ministries can’t function without police deployments. All three branches of government, especially the Judiciary, are dependent on the police to be able to function at all.

Given our failure to plan ahead and set up systems for maintaining public order, but also considering the sheer bad manners of the average citizen on the roads, the traffic police have become so critical to order and safety on our roads.

Even with functional signals, we just don’t have the discipline and mannerisms to play by the rules governing different colours of traffic lights. So the presence of men and women in khaki and white, blowing whistles and spinning their hands, is a fixture of our roads especially in and around Kampala during rush hours.

But for all their heroic, onerous, and stressful work that includes physical danger, traffic police officers in Kampala have often created confusion in traffic flow. So much so that the top leadership at the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at one time criticised police conduct and the manner of managing traffic flow.

The then police chief, Gen Kayihura was livid. He threatened to withdraw his troops from the roads since they were not being appreciated. He followed through with the threat. It was a disaster. Kampala came to a halt. It was painful.

At least two lessons were clear. First, one man could just take such a drastic decision as though the police force were his private militia over which he exercised exclusive ownership. But even with a private company, there are contractual obligations and prohibitions against unilateral action. Such was Gen Kayihura’s powers that he had the hutzpah to do anything except threaten his boss.

The second lesson is the obvious: the fantasy that not having a functional government is a good idea. The American political scientist Francis Fukuyama has chided his compatriots, especially believers in libertarian ideas of abolishing government altogether, to try life where there is no functional government apparatus or where the systems of governing are so weak as to be felt.

What Fukuyama suggests is what in social science research we generally call a counterfactual. It is also what Gen Kayihura served us when he swiftly and wholly withdrew traffic police from the roads of Kampala – we got arguably the worse traffic jams ever.

There is some pushback here worth considering. Governments and states have historically emerged as a form of racketeering. That is, they create the very conditions for which they provide solutions. For example, they create insecurity in order to supply security. They set up a society to be beholden to their presence. It becomes a hostage-like situation.

In the case of Kampala’s roads, the police have created an environment where the roads can’t function without them. Yet, it is very possible that citizens could have evolved a tradition of going about business with courtesy and understanding had the police not inserted themselves in the equation, in effect becoming indispensable.

But whatever criticisms we can make of government as a system of managing society, the collective well-being and basic livelihoods of citizens are now tightly intertwined with the existence of public authority.