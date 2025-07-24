The fine art of political pettiness

The NRM primaries have once again come and gone, leaving behind a trail of familiar political drama; bruised egos pretending not to be, suspiciously neat vote tallies that make you question the laws of arithmetic, and that uniquely Ugandan brand of resentment barely concealed behind every congratulatory handshake.

From this spectacle, two truths emerge: First, our political maturity is stuck somewhere between adolescence and a midlife crisis. Second, when faced with such glorious absurdity, the sanest response might be to embrace your inner petty, but with style.

Let us start with the time-honoured ritual of lining up behind candidates. It is almost Shakespearean: grown adults, many of them well-educated, engaging in this strange performance of loyalty. You know the scene.

You stand in your best outfit, watching your opponent’s line magically double, while yours features the village drunk who was nudged over by a local influencer still nursing a grudge from a 1997 land dispute. This is not political strategy; it is absurdist theatre performed by people who probably did not pass drama class. Our refusal to let go is arguably our most refined political skill.

The clinging! The grudges that rival ancient feuds! Defeated candidates storm off vowing revenge with all the intensity of a soap opera villain, while winners parade about as if they have just negotiated peace in the Middle East, forgetting they have only earned the right to compete in an election they still might lose.

And so, I propose an alternative: the art of organised, strategic pettiness. Not the harsh, vindictive kind; that is too easy and frankly beneath us. I am talking about the elegant kind, where you maintain your dignity while subtly pointing out the absurdity of it all.

Here is your survival guide to Uganda’s political silly season:

1. Backhanded compliments: When your opponent shows up with an unusually large crowd, offer sincere praise for their impressive “logistical coordination.” When they boast of academic credentials, express wonder at how far they have come from humble beginnings. Smile warmly as your words do the cutting.

2. Strategic absence: Miss key meetings with perfect timing. Arrive just late enough to be noticed but not enough to be disrespectful. When asked, say you were “consulting constituents”, a phrase that sounds important but means very little.

3. Master the rulebook: Bureaucracy is your best ally. Nothing disarms a loud opponent like being outmaneuvered by someone who knows the regulations. Let procedure be your sword.

4. Social media subtlety: Post cryptic quotes about integrity and perseverance right when your rival is under pressure. Never name names; let their imagination (and paranoia) do the rest.

5. Petty projects: Did your opponent promise a health centre? Build a better one next door. Did they hand out umbrellas? Distribute sturdier ones when the rains come. Quietly outdo them, tastefully and visibly.

Because the truth is, when politics becomes this detached from principle and reality, the only way to stay sane is to outwit the madness. If we must endure this loop of political theatre, we might as well add flair, and a few clever jabs.

In the end, perhaps the greatest rebellion is not loud confrontation, but the calm refusal to stoop to the system’s lowest instincts. To be petty without being cruel. Strategic without being soulless. To remember that none of this is quite as serious as they pretend it is.

The real win is not in securing a nomination, it is in keeping your sense of humour and your dignity, while everyone else is losing theirs.

Sylvia Mwesigye

