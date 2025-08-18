The forgotten ancestors of progress

It is often said that Africans revere their ancestors while Europeans focus on their descendants. On the surface, this may sound like a cultural stereotype. But beneath it lies a deeper civilisational paradox, one that continues to shape how continents remember, govern, and grow. In many African societies, the past is not just history. Ancestors are active members of the moral community, consulted, respected, and spiritually present. Land is sacred because it holds memory. Names echo lineage. Identity is circular: the living are caretakers of a long, continuous story.

By contrast, post-enlightenment Europe sees time differently. Legacy matters more than lineage. The question is not who came before you, but what will you leave behind? Institutions are built to outlast people. Success is measured in inheritance, output, and historical contribution. This is the Ancestral–Descendancy Paradox: Africa draws strength from the past, while the dominant global system races toward the future. One lives in conversation with the dead; the other performs for the unborn. When these worldviews meet, especially in governance and development, the result is often confusion or contradiction.

Africa is frequently judged for not meeting “global standards.” Leaders are called too “traditional,” communities too “communal,” and systems too “slow.” But perhaps these aren’t failures, perhaps they reflect a mismatch of logics. Are we asking African societies to perform in a language that isn’t theirs? Colonialism dismantled traditional structures, elder councils, clan-based stewardship, ritual accountability and replaced them with bureaucracies and borrowed constitutions. But the ancestral worldview didn’t disappear. It adapted. It went quiet. It endured.

Today, African leaders straddle two worlds. They attend international donor meetings by day and consult clan elders by night. They speak the language of GDP on TV but slaughter goats in their villages. This is not hypocrisy; it is survival between systems. Yet this balancing act comes at a cost. The modern State doesn’t speak the language of ancestral legitimacy. It rewards visibility, not spiritual continuity. Citizens vote without belonging. Policies pass without trust. Leadership becomes spectacle without substance.

This is not to say African societies have failed to modernise. The real issue is that modernity has refused to remember. So, what would governance look like if it remembered the ancestors, not in romanticised nostalgia, but as a rebalancing? It would value not only the forward march of development but also the rootedness of memory. It would honour sustainability as a cultural principle, not just an environmental one. Because progress is not just about what we build. It’s about what we carry with us as we go.

In the next essay, A Tale of Two Funerals, we examine the global remembrance of Nelson Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II, asking: what do these spectacles tell us about civilisational identity and the place of ancestors in public life?

Gertrude Kamya Othieno

Political Sociologist/Writer Alumna of the London School of Economics and Political Science







