The gains we could lose – Mental health, modern families and village disconnect

Fellow Ugandans

In Part I, we argued that Uganda’s deepest heirlooms, the extended family, the clan, and the village - are as vital to the nation’s progress as roads and factories. Yet these heirlooms are under threat, not only from urbanisation and industrialisation, but also from within: through changing family attitudes and a surge in mental health struggles, particularly among the youth.

Uganda’s mental health crisis The numbers are alarming. The World Health Organisation estimates that 14 million Ugandans, about 35 percent of the population, live with some form of mental disorder.

Depression and anxiety dominate, while suicide among youth is rising.

Research shows 20–30 percent of secondary school students report suicidal thoughts in some districts.

The Ministry of Health concedes that 90 percent of people with mental health conditions never receive treatment, trapped by stigma and inadequate services. This is more than a medical issue, it is social. When family, clan, and village ties weaken, young people are left to carry their burdens alone.

In earlier generations, communal networks absorbed such stresses; today, isolation makes them unbearable.

The modern family’s blind spot Worringly, some urban families now refuse to send their children “to the village” during holidays. They fear “backwardness,” poor lifestyles, or negative influences. Yet, in this rejection lies a tragic short-sightedness. Villages once grounded children in humility, resilience, and respect for elders.

They offered hands-on lessons in farming, water-fetching, and communal rituals. By denying children this grounding, modern families are raising a generation that may be academically capable but socially fragile.

The result is a two-tier society: overstimulated urban youth disconnected from their roots, and resilient rural youth undervalued and sidelined.

This mirrors the crisis of “developed” societies. They achieved material affluence but dismantled the communal structures that nurtured belonging. The predictable outcomes are loneliness, alienation, and rising mental health struggles. Uganda is on the verge of repeating this mistake.

Redefining “Protect the Gains”

To protect the gains must mean more than defending industrial achievements. It must mean defending the heirlooms that keep Ugandans whole.

Policymakers must treat family, clan, and village as strategic assets, not nostalgic burdens. That requires: Mental health services are rooted in communities, not only hospitals; Schools that engage clan elders in shaping character and values; Families that see village visits not as regression but enrichment; Recognition of the extended family system as a priceless social safety net.

Conclusion

The UK’s story is clear: affluence without community ends in isolation. Uganda has the chance to do better. If we industrialise while neglecting our heirlooms, we may win material gains but lose our social fabric.

But if we industrialise while reinforcing families, clans, and villages, we can chart a course where prosperity and belonging grow together.

To protect the gains, then, is to keep alive the very spaces where people find meaning, solidarity, and hope. Anything less risks leaving future generations richer in money but poorer in spirit. Ciao