The good, bad and ugly of newer HIV/Aids medication

In the 1990s, receiving an HIV diagnosis meant certain death in Uganda. Only a few wealthy Ugandans could afford the expensively imported HIV drugs. It was only in June 2004 that HIV treatment was made widely available at public hospitals thanks to the United States government through PEPFAR.

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) has turned HIV from a death sentence to a chronic condition. There are more than 1.4 million Ugandans receiving HIV treatment.

ART is usually a combination of three drugs in one. Until recently, the dominant HIV treatment option in Uganda contained efavirenz as one of the three drugs. In 2018, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended a new super HIV drug called dolutegravir or DTG-based ART as the first-line and second line treatment options. This was based on clinical trials that demonstrate that DTG-based HIV treatment has superior viral load suppression compared to efavirenz-containing HIV treatment.

Uganda adopted DTG-based HIV treatment in March 2018.

In April 2019 when I visited the Aids Control Programme offices at the Ministry of Health, officials there were receiving calls from HIV clinicians across Uganda complaining of adverse drug reactions and even deaths in patients taking DTG treatment.

In November 2019 when I attended the 17th European Aids Conference in Basel, Switzerland, we were told that the clinical trials that underpinned WHO’s recommendation of DTG treatment were mostly conducted in Western populations. The safety of the drug in African populations was largely unknown.

Despite widespread complaints from clinicians and patients countrywide, there was no robust data and the authorities were reluctant to change course without empirical evidence.

In April 2020 together with colleagues from the pharmacology and pharmacy departments at Makerere University and the National Drug Authority (NDA), we secured some research funding from Uppsala Monitoring Centre, which is a WHO collaborating centre for International Drug Monitoring.

We went across all major regions of the country talking to clinicians from regional referral hospitals to sub-county health centres.

Clinicians told us that hyperglycemia (or diabetes) was by far the most common side effect of DTG-based HIV treatment and that 5-10 percent of their patients develop this problem. Insomnia, weight gain and decreased libido were the other common side effects. In addition, clinicians told us that in some patients, concurrent use of DTG and anti-tuberculosis medication known as isoniazid preventive therapy (IPT) results in drug toxicity and even deaths [3].

Some things are changing since we conducted our study. Uganda’s updated national HIV treatment guidelines now advise against concurrent enrollment of patients on both DTG and IPT. The NDA now has some empirical evidence to leverage in its regulatory oversight function.

Our study was conducted across 10 sub-regions of Uganda and we found that our engagement heightened awareness among HIV clinicians on the importance of conducting baseline blood sugar tests before enrolling patients on DTG.

Some things still need to change. Clinicians complained that efavirenz-containing HIV medication was no longer available due to the policy of stocking DTG and that there were no alternatives for patients who were experiencing DTG-associated ADRs. We were also told that only few facilities provide free blood sugar tests and that patients couldn’t afford the Shs5,000 needed for a blood sugar tests in private clinics.

It is critically important that the Uganda government and donors commit some funding to pharmacovigilance through sensitising both health workers and patients on early detection, reporting and management of side effects of HIV medication before it is too late to save patients.

Dr Henry Zakumumpa is funded by the WHO Collaborating Centre for International Drug Monitoring /Uppsala Monitoring Centre and CARTA



