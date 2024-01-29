The ICJ on Gaza: 16 to one

Created in 1945, the International Court of Justice is the United Nations supranational court that adjudicates disputes between States. In the last 78 years of its existence, the ICJ has heard 192 cases, which have included among others; decisions against France, Spain, the United States of America and Uganda. Unfortunately, the court has no clear enforcement mechanism, and respect or enforcement of its decisions is largely at the discretion of the parties to the dispute it has adjudged.

The recent decision of the ICJ on the conflict in Gaza has brought Uganda back into the discussion of the ICJ, not because of any direct involvement in the conflict, but because of the dissenting opinion of Judge Sebutinde, a Ugandan on the panel of judges of the ICJ.

Judge Sebutinde did not agree with the (16 judges) Majority decision that ordered; Israel to prevent and punish any direct and public incitement of genocide in Gaza, and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. These were some of the provisional measures requested by South Africa, which initiated these proceedings against the State of Israel.

Provisional measures are not a decision on the substance of the case, and these measures do not in effect mean that Israel is committing Genocide in Gaza or that South Africa has the right to sue Israel in the ICJ.

However, these measures were ordered because on the face of the facts, the allegations of South Africa are plausible and the measures requested are necessary to prevent Genocidal acts from occurring.

In coming to this conclusion, the rest of the Court considered United Nations’ resolutions, media reports, statements from Israeli officials and the clear consequences of the actions of Israel in Gaza which all show indiscriminate attacks, displacement of people, and military activities targeting civilian populations. Justice Sebitinde’s decision, contrary to that of the entire court, has no effect. However, it has received a lot of attention and rebuke, some of which is at least unfounded, but most certainly in my opinion erroneous. At the centre of her decision, the Judge stated that:

“In my respectful dissenting opinion the dispute between the State of Israel and the people of Palestine is essentially and historically a political one.”

By highlighting the political and historical background of this conflict, the Honourable Judge intended to conclude that the actions of Israel in Gaza from October 7th 2023 are not sufficient to demonstrate the intention to commit Genocide, but they rather clearly portray the existence of a political conflict which should be resolved as such. But in effect, the absence of proof of the intention to commit Genocide warrants denial of provisional measures, consequently leading to the Judge’s conclusion that none of the measures sought by South Africa and subsequently granted by the majority of the ICJ judges were warranted.

There are two reasons why any rebuke of the honourable Judge is unjustified. First is that a dissenting opinion of a judge is a demonstration of judicial independence, and although we may disagree with them, we still ought to respect their decision. Secondly, the reason why this particular dissent was raised was because of the unsettled position of the ICJ on the legal standard of the burden of proof that any applicant who seeks provisional measures in light of the convention against genocide has.

For example, a very similar dissenting opinion to Judge Sebutinde’s was given by Judge Xue in the genocide case against Myanma. Both these dissents are fundamentally because the Convention against Genocide distinguishes genocide from other humanitarian violations like torture and indiscriminate attacks, it requires proof of the intention to commit genocide. However, the nature of provisional measures sought by South Africa is that they require nothing more than prima facia evidence of the allegations, and that is a huge challenge because that kind of evidence does not prove genocidal intent, therefore, the court’s decision would have to be made and was made in light of alleged humanitarian violations, yet the jurisdiction that was being exercised was for genocide.

So at least in the Law, the Judge has a valid point, but most certainly in principle, a judge should never be ostracised for an opinion based on the law. The ICJ ordered Israel to ensure humanitarian Aid, and prevent Genocide, Judge Sebutinde in effect ordered further negotiations and the need for a permanent political solution like the two-state solution. Everyone agreed that what is happening in Gaza is deplorable and should stop. Judge Sebutinde thinks it should permanently stop, and that can only happen with a political solution.

Ms Jamada Musa Kalinda is a final-year law student at Makerere University.



