The indispensable role of oil, gas in our daily lives

What’s one thing you can’t go a day without? For me, it’s a slice of watermelon—yummy! Just thinking about it makes me want to grab one right now. But beyond our personal cravings, there’s something even more essential to our daily lives—something we often take for granted: oil and gas. When we hear the terms “oil” and “gas,” we immediately think about the fuel used to run our vehicles, but did you know that oil and gas are used in many other areas of our everyday lives? From the moment you wake up till you hit the bed at night, many items that you use to get through the day are created using oil and gas.

Take a moment to assess your wardrobe. How many of your outfits are made up of synthetic fibre like polyester or nylon? These are common materials in the fashion industry and are known as oil-based fabrics. It is not just in the fashion industry, synthetic fibre is used in industrial and safety gear to make ropes and nets. Even in medical and hygiene products such as disposable masks and gloves (Polypropylene), bandages and dressings (Rayon, Polyester), diapers and sanitary pads (Polypropylene, Rayon) etc, there is an oil and gas trace.

That’s not all, I bet you have at least one electronic device, it could be a phone, laptop, baby monitor, washing machine, you name it! Electronic devices are typically shielded by cases manufactured using plastics made from a byproduct that can be traced to oil and gas. Let me place another bet! You’ve polished shoes at least once in your lifetime. You might be wearing a polished shoe as you read this now – well, oil-based chemicals are used to manufacture shoe polish. And if you moisturized with a petroleum jelly like vaseline, that too comes from oil and gas by products.

For the ladies, you may be surprised to learn that a lot of your hair and beauty products like foundation and lipstick use oil-based chemicals because they help enhance your products’ durability, smoothness, and ability to blend seamlessly since they are heat and sweat-resistant. The list goes on and on, so many items that we use in our homes on a daily basis rely on oil-based products. Oil by-products are also used in the manufacturing of plastic containers that are commonly used to pack food, water, and other kitchen-based items.

Although bio-based plastics and plant-derived chemicals are quickly becoming popular, they are unlikely to replace oil and gas products anytime soon. Many challenges make the shift impossible in the near future. For instance, corn, sugarcane, and other renewable sources are used to manufacture bio-based plastics. Firstly, these compete with food consumption, land use and degrade the environment. Secondly, bio-based plastics and plant-derived chemicals more expensive to produce when compared to conventional products and they may also be less durable, versatile, and heat resistant.

Petrochemical alternatives and renewable energy sources certainly offer many environmental benefits over oil-based products or energy. But we haven’t yet approached a stage where we can significantly decrease our consumption of oil and gas-derived products / energy or stop using them altogether. The current alternatives cannot compete with the petrochemical industry or energy industry, both in terms of cost and performance. While research surrounding sustainable options continues to evolve, we have no choice but to continue using oil and gas to meet our everyday needs.



