The irrefutable role of spirituality in combating graft

High levels of corruption are detrimental to the overall well-being of the economy in any country. Although legal enforcement mechanisms are in place for most countries, corruption still exists, even in the most developed countries!

By definition, corruption is the use of power or position for personal gain. Corruption emerges in many shapes linked to different types of behaviour; such as; political graft, bribery, embezzlement, nepotism, extortion, kickbacks, money laundering, fraud, influence peddling, conflict of interest etc!

It is a multi-dimensional malady that spreads like a contagion and consumes the whole society! It defies God because it breaches the eighth commandment of the decalogue “Though shalt not steal”(Exodus: 20:15) and also flouts public laws.

Corruption nurtures coercion, exploitation, repression, oppression, inequality, lawlessness, insecurity and injustices affecting human rights while undermining the rule of law, democracy, and economic development! It further induces a false sense of wellbeing in the family of the corrupt individual, directly affecting the children’s psychology, spirituality and drastically reducing their pain threshold and resilience.

It is important to close the pits where the virus nourishes since it undoubtedly disintegrates our social and economic fabric! Combating corruption requires strong legal frameworks, transparent institutions, a culture of accountability and integrity at all levels of the society. However, another imperative that strongly ought an application in Uganda is the uncontested individual spirituality!



Many Ugandans are religious without sound spirituality! Unlike religion, spirituality is detached from any organised structure or specific deities that require worship! Spirituality demands introspection, meditation, mindful practices, and observing peace within oneself to the world.

Spirituality is more of an individual practice and deals with a sense of purpose in life. It develops beliefs around the meaning of life and connection without pretensions.

The spiritual kingdom is connection and coordination to a larger being than yourself, living with reverence, seeking wisdom and rationale. It is an inner journey, focusing on your soul’s understanding of the present, self, others and nature in truth. Spirituality is pure charity and an ardent desire to terminate the suffering of others in the world.

Holiness trusts the soul with truth! In this, a spiritually consolidated person makes their interior examination to discover the truth found in God before worship. In this phenomenon, there is transcendence of the ego, that is, movement from the state of mind to consciousness where the intellect shines and resonates.

Whoever engages in corruption is spiritually infirm, and needs both mind and spiritual revolution since corruption erodes their interior disposition. A spiritually endowed person in context, therefore, will choose righteousness to corruption!

Economically, respect for human dignity requires the practice of the virtue of temperance to guarantee the moderation to the worldly

obsessions; the virtue of justice to preserve the neighbour’s rights in solidarity and the golden rule from God!

The decalogue forbids THEFT (Leviticus 19:11-13,AlaMaududi; 12:73),that is, usurping another’s property against the owner’s will. Even if it doesn’t contradict the provisions of civil law, any form of unjustly taking and keeping the property of others is against the law thus morally illicit (CCC 2407 ff )!

Distinguished political actors, the citizenry is agitated. Hence, the urgent need for economic liberty, public accountability and good governance through a conscious spiritual resolve! In this implore, responsibly unfold an excellent example for urgent economic and policy reform regarding the effective and efficient application of national resources.

In his encyclical Evangelii Nuntiandi, Pope Paul Vi writes; "Modern man listens more willingly to witnesses than to teachers, and if he does listen to teachers, it is because they are witnesses”. This requires a steadfast spirituality accompanied by charity of values, right conscience, sound ethics and patriotism in addressing corruption.

Religious and cultural leaders are insurmountable and perfect icons of spiritual vitality! There is urgency of integration in applying this spiritual antidote to the malady of kleptocracy in Uganda.

This mandate will ultimately encounter the deplorable state and ultimately decolonise the corruption attitude for the common good. The exhortations in mandate and perspective, will have a direct encounter on the spiritual revamp of some sick citizens to make Uganda’s motto (For God and my country) prevail again!