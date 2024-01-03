The Israel-Palestine war: A case for international law

In the volatile theatre of geopolitical conflicts, the recent clashes between Israel and Palestine have once again thrust the efficacy of international law into the spotlight. On social media, where a cacophony of opinion reverberates like a ceaseless symphony, the sentiment that international law is “useless” - an exercise in futility has become an all-too-familiar refrain.

X (formerly Twitter), which is arguably the agora of contemporary discourse, is awash with voices proclaiming international law’s uselessness in a chorus so well-rehearsed that it risks drowning out the nuanced realities. As we confront the echoes of cease-fire pleas falling on deaf Israeli ears, it is incumbent upon us to pierce through the digital clamour, dissect the dynamics at play, and soberly reflect on the relevance and potential impact of international legal frameworks today.

As the international community grapples with the recurring cycle of violence in the Middle East, scepticism surrounding the utility of international law is becoming increasingly palpable. Critics argue that the persistent transgressions and the apparent impunity enjoyed by certain actors undermine the credibility of the existing legal architecture.

However, it is essential to recognize that international law, despite its imperfections, serves as a crucial foundation for fostering diplomatic dialogue and mitigating conflicts on the global stage. The cease-fire calls from entities such as the United Nations embody a collective effort to restrain belligerent actions and restore a semblance of stability.

The question arises: Why persist with a legal framework seemingly flouted with impunity? The answer lies in the long-term implications of abandoning such a framework. International law, akin to a societal contract at the global level, provides a normative structure that, when respected, contributes to the cultivation of a more stable and just international order.

Akin to a persistent aunt, international law, keeps calling. It might take time, but its unwavering presence is a reminder that, despite the challenges, there exists a framework demanding adherence. The cease-fire appeals are not mere gestures; they are expressions of a collective commitment to preventing further humanitarian crises and promoting a diplomatic resolution to long standing disputes. The integrity of international law hinges on the capacity of the global community to reinforce its authority through consistent and principled action.

In conclusion, the recent conflicts present a critical juncture for the international community to reaffirm its commitment to the principles of international law. Dismissing it as ineffective risks eroding the very foundations upon which the global order rests. Instead, a deliberate and collective effort to enforce established norms will serve as a testament to the enduring relevance of international law in the face of complex geopolitical challenges.

Dorah Muhanuuzi