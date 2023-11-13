The issue with sectarianism lies in practice, not in talk  

Identity is a fact of life. Belonging is part of us. We are born into something. Sometimes it is thrust on us, other times we choose our belonging. For instance, our tribe and regional belonging is thrust upon us. Many try to escape the African continent to other places, an indicator that if they had had a say, they would not have chosen this part. Their everyday dream is to break off at some point.

Then we chose whether we are Christian or not. We are born men or women then chose to identify in some way. We are employed or unemployed, we are educated or uneducated, we are rich or poor, we live in rural or urban settings, belong to a political party or not, and we are many more things. Each of these are choices that bring us into different social contracts.

In principle, there is nothing wrong with belonging. It is the politics of belonging that makes it complex. So complex that our constitution was clear - no discrimination on the basis of gender, religion, class, or historical facts. We were not, in the original formation of the constitution, to belong to political parties because they were formed on the basis of social identity in the past.

We were to all belong to a broad-based government, to ‘the movement’, and pursue something called individual merit. That you were a person before you were part of a group. It all sounded good. It all made sense. And we embraced the ideas with their good intentions.

We would be reminded of the terrible outcomes of identity politics at every opportunity of our lives. The past governments were full of mistakes that we had paid for so dearly.

Our determination to not repeat the mistakes of the past was admirable. These mistakes as identified by the National Resistance Movement were many – economic distribution of resources on the basis of tribes as was the case in the 1970s, the domination of ‘good’ jobs by people from the north, because by some stroke of fate, these had dominated government until then and so on.

It all seemed reasonable. Who could deny the logic? An anti-discrimination clause and an abomination of sectarianism clause had found their way in the 1995 Constitution. We seemed to have been set for greater things, with the mistakes of the past behind us.

It is hard to know exactly what happened or at what point we lost it. Everywhere we look, the evidence of a failed constitutional experiment stares us in the face. And we are told to stop talking.

I have been invited a few times, to join a panel in a conversation on the subject of tribalism and its manifestation in the workplace. The organisers, like many citizens today, expressed concern over what is seemingly a blatant display of tribalism in allocation of resources in the country, including jobs – the good jobs. I have declined to join the conversation each time.

I decline not because I do not believe in the importance of the conversation. I do because it is a difficult conversation to have. It is emotionally draining when you are being invited to lend voice or speak for those who are perceived to be on the receiving end of whatever incredible injustice is at play, and because you are part of those ‘other’.

I often reason that those who feel embarrassed by the imbalance of power should speak for the victims. The strongest challenge to systems of oppression and discrimination sound legitimate when beneficiaries of the injustice are convicted to join the conversation and correct it.

And, I decline because I do not believe that the government is serious about correcting the mistakes of the past. Infact, there have been many areas where we have repeated the mistakes of past regimes. Whether it is in handling elections, human rights records as the years go by or ensuring distribution of jobs and other resources, there is no shortage of examples.

I came to this sad conclusion, when I studied the 2001 presidential elections and the application of individual merit. It was clear then, that the stage was set for a repeat of many of the mistakes for which previous governments had been vilified. The stage was set for exclusion and the NRM was doing everything to entrench itself in power. That if there was anything to which at that point there had been lip service, it was individual merit and fidelity to a sound democratic path. Merit was applied in a strange way and only few people knew the ingredients.

There had been prudence in ensuring sectarianism would not be discussed. It thrived under our very nose. There are many Ugandans who would rather not discuss sectarianism, only if the leaders stopped practicing it in the scale that is evident. We need the powers that be to do something about it. Where it has reached, there is no way to stop discussing it until there is real commitment to addressing it.