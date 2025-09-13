The Judiciary is on intense trial

As political persecution in Uganda intensifies, as President Museveni’s legitimates flounders and his regimes becomes more precarious, the judicial branch of government is on intense trial.

The optics are ugly. Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo, who I have to say comes across as a good man and well-meaning patriot, has on occasion casually dismissed charges against his Bench. But, to put it bluntly, he is presiding over one of the worst judicial regimes in Uganda’s history.

There are myriad old problems of the Judiciary that are well-known; they predate Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo, including endemic case backlogs, systemic corruption and staggering inefficiency not easy to clean up. What is more, funding and staffing remain major obstacles to the proper functioning of the judicial branch.

However, on the watch of Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo, a more insidious cancer has gripped the Judiciary – the blatant political weaponisation of prosecutions and unwarranted incarcerations. This is not entirely new, but it has deepened and become far more glaring and egregious in recent years.

It is not just that the rulers use the prosecutorial power of the State and the enormous powers of courts of law to repress and punish political opponents and critics. There is more. Powerful individuals too with high connections to State power utilise the courts to settle personal scores and punish personal enemies.

I witnessed the latter glaringly playout earlier in the year when a friend found himself in the crosshairs, on the receiving end of a powerful State House broker, who got him booked into police, hauled before court and remanded on charges that would unlikely pass a rigorous court process.

Attempts to get him bailed were deliberately frustrated by prosecutors and police colluding in a callous game of introducing new charges before different magistrates within the same court premisses!

Ultimately, the goal as authored by the powerful individual, the supposed complainant, was to have the accused stay in Luzira as long as possible ‘to teach him a lesson’. This is all too common now, especially with individuals whose alleged wrongs are more political than criminal – detain them in police and remand them to prison long enough to effectively punish them. Successful prosecution becomes unnecessary.

An accused person is innocent until convicted, so to deny them their freedom using courts is not just illegal, it is morally reprehensible and reflects the Judiciary as a tool of injustice rather than a temple of justice.

The Judiciary has a duty to the public not the rulers, to serve the goal of justice not the political interests of the powerful, to dispense justice and not acquiesce to injustice.

For long, President Museveni slammed the independence of the Judiciary and took direct aim at judicial officers who rendered rulings and decisions he did not like. In the early 2000s, his consistent rhetorical assault on the Judiciary defined the Bench as out to fail his government.

The real crime, of course, was that for most of the 1990s and 2000s, Uganda’s Bench, from the High Court through the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court had distinguished and independent-minded judges, who went about their judicial duties with diligence, professionalism and prudence.

Mr Museveni did not like them! He promised to ‘sort out’ the Judiciary. And he did. During the 2010s, through a small but powerful click of regime apparatchiks in the legal fraternity, a systematic take over of the Judiciary was implemented, leading to the current situation where an independent branch of government now looks more like an appendage of State House, especially on political matters that are criminalised.

I challenge Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo to assure the country that when judicial officers blatantly deny bail to political prisoners, who at any rate are irregularly criminally charged, the magistrates and judges presiding are acting independently and professionally in upholding the law.

Many young people are languishing in prisons, their futures getting destroyed, and the Judiciary is an active accessory to this sad state of affairs whereby to support Opposition parties and engage in anti-government activism become matters of State prosecution enabled by courts.

Some of the National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters in the dock at Kawempe Grade One Magistrates Court on September 9, 2025. Photo/Abubaker Lubowa

It is the responsibility of Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo’s Judiciary to make it very clear to the rulers that for as long as we have a Constitution and laws, due process must be respected, and the courts have a legal and constitutional duty to protect citizens’ freedoms.

The truth though is that the Bench as reconstituted and staffed today is patently incapable of living up to the judicial oath and lifting justice for the people over the oppression of the rulers.

Unfortunately, this might very well be the record that Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo, despite his seeming good intentions and passion for the rule of law, leaves behind whenever he hangs his boots.