The key to Africa’s economic revolution

In the 9th Century, an Ethiopian herder named Kaldi noticed something odd. Whenever his goats ate the berries of a particular tree, they seemed to get a jolt of energy. His curiosity piqued, Kaldi took some of the berries to a monastery, where the abbot took a taste and, shocked by their bitterness, tossed the berries into the fire. To both men’s surprise, however, a tantalising aroma soon wafted in their direction. So, they removed the now-roasted berries from the fire, soaked them in water, and took the first-ever sip of coffee.

It is fitting that African countries today command a significant share of a global industry that has since become an integral part of billions of people’s lives. Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda all rank among the world’s top 25 coffee producers. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that African coffee farmers will reap their fair share of benefits from these efforts.

Globally, coffee exports will be worth an estimated $155b by 2026, and coffee is increasingly becoming the drink of choice around Africa, thanks to the rapid growth of the continent’s middle class. But whether African farmers – of coffee and other crops – can take advantage of such opportunities depends significantly on the trajectory of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Once fully implemented, A

fCFTA will be the world’s largest free-trade area, connecting 1.3 billion consumers across 54 countries in a single market for goods and services. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development estimates that AfCFTA could boost intra-African trade – which is currently low, with only 14.4 per cent of all African exports remaining on the continent – by about 33 per cent, and reduce the continent’s trade deficit with the rest of the world by 51 per cent.

The problem is that few farmers know what AfCFTA is, let alone how it can help them. According to a report by Africa No Filter, awareness of AfCFTA among micro, small, and medium-size enterprises in Nigeria was as low as 3 per cent in the agricultural sector in 2020. In East Africa – the continent’s biggest coffee-producing region – only 14 per cent of the private business sector was fully aware of AfCFTA.

This is partly a matter of media coverage. As the Africa No Filter report points out, AfCFTA features in less than 1 per cent of business news about the continent. Last year, when AfCFTA Secretariat and the UN Development Programme released a Futures Report identifying value chains on which investment should focus – from the automotive sector to cocoa to lithium-ion batteries – the media barely covered it.

If a large share of consumers, entrepreneurs, and businesses are unable to keep up with developments relating to AfCFTA or participate in discussions about how it should develop, the agreement will start to look like yet another initiative that helps only the privileged few. This could end up becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy, as insufficient information and awareness prevent the majority from taking advantage of the opportunities it creates.

Given AfCFTA’s critical importance to Africa’s economic future, that would be a major loss. To avoid this outcome, government, with the help of media, must return to two of its most essential functions: inform and engage.

To meet the first imperative, governments should work with AfCFTA Secretariat and other partners to revive the kinds of “awareness workshops” that were introduced when the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Implementation of AfCFTA must also align with Agenda 2063, the African Union’s strategic framework, which seeks inclusive growth and sustainable development for the continent, and emphasizes the importance of building “environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient economies and communities.”

To ensure that the agreement has as powerful an impact as possible, governments should implement national-level measures and strategies to complement AfCFTA.