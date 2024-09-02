The legacy of Uganda’s devt projects

As a young girl decades ago, I had a relative who worked for the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP). She was very inspiring. A university graduate at the time, her work seemed so important. They were on a mission to kick poverty out of Uganda in the same fashion as one would say ‘kick polio out of Uganda’.

The difference is while there was some level of success in kicking polio out of Uganda, poverty seemed to deepen with every new programme. Northern Uganda has seen many, at some point everything seemed to be in the name of the poor. The numbers initially looked promising, until they stopped making sense. There has been progress in economic development but hardly out of these projects.

There were many people in my space, who worked for non-governmental organisations, whose goals revolved around poverty eradication. The problem is that the more I heard their stories, the more baffled I was. It seemed to be something that really did not ‘listen’ to interventions.

Eventually, I stopped counting poverty eradication-related projects, including the women empowerment programmes. Poverty eradication mutated into several things I cannot count because there would not be sufficient space in this piece.

One thing we can all admire is President Museveni’s commitment to this particular elephant, poverty eradication. There have been several attempts to slice it from the ears to the legs and we can appreciate, it must be a daunting task.

There have been many promises. At some point, we heard that every year farmers would earn Shs20 million per household. It was the sure way to drive poverty out of Uganda. As a country with good farming opportunities, many of our development models have revolved around farmers, and food. This is smart because these have voted in return, with appreciation each election year.

It is not surprising that rural areas have been where the President’s votes sleep and wake up at the right time. For instance, people in Zombo, where you can buy a cluster of sweet bananas for less than Shs1,000, and how they vote for the President. And there are many such places in this country.

Addressing the complex challenges of poverty alleviation and wealth creation continues to centre around farming —and for a good reason. It is easy to count the dividends, even when the crops fail because the hoes will remain to remind them that there was something.

When some people became skeptical about the possibility of the Parish Development Model (PDM) working, they got good lectures about its potential. Who can forget the enthusiasm for it? No minute was wasted in finding the money and dispatching people to parishes to ensure its implementation kicked off. Such a good opportunity for these poor people in every parish to get rich, who would not want that?

But as they say, man plans and God decides. PDM has had its share of profits but also problems, just as some people predicted. Consider a story in the Friday Daily Monitor edition of last week, titled, ‘Floods disrupt PDM projects in six Ntoroko sub-counties. The story relates how after floods, ‘the most affected people are the beneficiaries of PDM, as the projects in which they invested the money have been destroyed’. As a result, the Resident District Commissioner said ‘recurring floods have devasted PDM projects in affected communities, leaving many people in a state of despair’.

That is not just a PDM story, but the story of poverty alleviation. Every decade, some people are left in despair after experimentation with various models. We have been promised that the economy will turn around tenfold in 15 years. We can only hope that floods will not wash away our dreams for a better economy, and better life. We can only pray that our models are more than gambles.

One of the most frustrating things we have experienced over a long time is the extent to which our development models seem to emerge and disappear within thin air, leaving us in either the same place or shifting us just a little until we vote again, wisely. Many of our development policies have arguably been failed experiments, making it difficult to focus on those that have worked. Many projects underperform in ways that are embarrassing but predictably so given how they are introduced and implemented.

It will be interesting to watch the four-acre model and see where it leads us. Chances are it will end at the foot of whatever washes our development dreams away. Whether we learn from these failed experiments is something to think deeply about.