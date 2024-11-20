The lies that I think Nyege Nyege tells us

Ugandans of moral-religious consciousness stand up every year to contest the Nyege Nyege Festival. Despite the fight that has severally found itself at the floor of Parliament, Nyege Nyege continues to have its way.

For close to a decade, the promoters of Nyege Nyege lord it over us that the festival promotes Uganda’s Tourism and hence Uganda stands to lose great economic benefits in banning the festival.

When asked the nature of economic impact Nyege Nyege holds, they boast of how during the festival, the hotels are always fully booked, the restaurants overwhelmed, and the bars emptied of liquor. They further tell us that this festival creates jobs for over 2,000 people, annually. What the promoters forget is that Uganda’s tourism has not been able to benefit the local communities as it has done for the ruling class.

Busoga region where the Nyege Nyege festival has been held for the last nine years remains one of the poorest regions in Uganda, with around 90 percent of its teenagers continually becoming school drop outs. These are the real issues that the political bigwigs, public intellectuals and media personalities who rent their influence in blowing Nyege Nyege’s trumpet turn a blind eye to.The beneficiaries of Nyege Nyege remain big businesses and the corporate world.

It comes as no surprise to have had the 2024 Nyege Nyege Festival held at the Jinja Golf Course grounds and witness the former Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, turn into a spokesperson for it. For a people who boast of the motto, ‘For God and My Country’, a people who stand still to sing their nation with the proclamation, ‘Oh Uganda, may God uphold thee’, the embrace of Nyege Nyege is a character assassination of the same God.

The fruits of Nyege Nyege, exemplified in characteristic false pleasures, are a contradiction to the spirit on which this nation is anchored. Of course, we often like to lie to ourselves that Uganda is a secular state in which each custom passes. In fact, the promoters of Nyege Nyege claim to uphold our African culture, including dances and art.

Nyege Nyege’s rendition of African culture is however only a caricature that fashions our customs as wild, profane and licentious. Nyege Nyege is the unofficial holiday in Uganda on which law, religion and morality are suspended. The state which profits both in cash and in kind through deluding the masses with revels, continually deploys tight security to protect this perverting enterprise. Yet, beyond the money, the Nyege Nyege Festival has failed to justify its relevance in the nation we are building.

The spirit of this country cannot be too impoverished that the only impulse it worships is money. Even when we cannot claim that Uganda has a national culture, there is a standard of societal values below which we should not fall. It is for such protection of a set of values at any given moment, that our elders felt it important to institute the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity, with ministers in charge of it, under the Office of the President.

Unfortunately, for a country that continues to auction its soul for money, the respective officials are only but ceremonial in the face of existential ethical failures. Uganda needs to return to the legacy of non-conformity that both the Ugandan Martyrs and the East African Revival bequeathed to us.