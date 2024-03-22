The midas of East Africa: A tale of a parliament’s gluttony

Once upon a time, in the heart of Africa, there was a parliament in a country somewhere in East Africa. This parliament was so ravenous for wealth that even Midas, the legendary king who turned everything he touched into gold, would have blushed at their greed.

In a world where leaders in some nations nobly accepted pay cuts to fund industry growth and create jobs for their youth, this parliament chose a different path. They bestowed upon themselves the power to loot, plunder, and pillage their own nation. They lived in luxury in their capital city, taking bribes, purchasing land, and erecting mansions, all while surrounded by sprawling slums and street children forced into begging due to abject poverty.





The children of taxpayers were left begging in the streets, some forced into child labour, while others who managed to attend school received subpar education under dilapidated roofs. In stark contrast, the offspring of these tax devourers attended prestigious schools in the city and abroad.

Indeed, the rescue of this East African nation did not necessitate the intervention of foreign troops. Instead, it required the collective willpower of the suffering people themselves. The power belonged to the people, who wielded it peacefully and cleansed their parliament.

The question arose: Has corruption in their parliament reached a point of no return? For sanity to prevail, this parliament necessitated an Oliver Cromwell-style intervention.

Much like the British Parliament, which Cromwell dissolved, this parliament had become increasingly greedy, working tirelessly to impoverish their nation rather than enrich it. It was high time the people put an end to a parliament that had been disgraced with a disregard for virtue and tainted with indulgence in every vice.

The people of this nation, however, were not powerless. They knew they were the actual owners of the power the parliament wielded. It was they who could bring about change. They chose to rise, not in violence, but in unity and peaceful protest. They demanded accountability, transparency, and integrity from their leaders. They resolved to reclaim their parliament, not with weapons, but with their voices and votes.

The masses grouped and determined that though the road to recovery was long and arduous, with determination and unity, they could cleanse their parliament of corruption, restore its dignity, and set their country on a path towards peace and affluence. They knew that the power to change their future was in their hands. They resolved to have the courage to use it.

Yes, in that country, the Parliament had transformed into a rebellious faction opposing good governance. They were a group of selfish individuals who had betrayed their country for personal gain. They had sold their integrity for bribes, much like Esau selling his birthright for a bowl of soup or Judas betraying his God for a few coins.

Was there any virtue left in their parliament? Was there any vice they did not possess? Was money not their idol? These despicable individuals had polluted their sacred parliament and transformed it into a den of thieves. That grand heist, that blatant robbery of the people’s wealth, was not just a threat to the nation’s economic development but also to its peace. The people of that East African nation knew that they deserved better. They deserved a parliament that served them, not itself. They deserved a future free from the shackles of corruption.

And most importantly, they deserved peace. The citizens determined to force an end to their unjust actions, and just as Oliver Cromwell did, they moved the corrupt chaps out of the people’s sacred house. Only then did their country gain worldwide respect.

Authored by Peter C Okello