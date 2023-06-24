The Museveni counter-revolution

In his epistle titled Staying with the fundamentals, which was published in New Vision in mid-February, senior presidential advisor David Mafabi quotes one of the students of the Mwangaza Online Studies.

The student wrote: “This Mwangaza Online Studies seems to teach and concentrate on [President] Museveni’s revolution which most Ugandans have not benefited from. The study manuals provided in the study group are all authored by Museveni...”

To this Mafabi responded: “Yes, we can accurately speak of a Museveni revolution...Why? Because Yoweri K. Museveni is its leader. He is the theoretician....He is the strategist and tactician.”

The online dictionary of revolutionary Marxism defines revolution thus: “The replacement of one socioeconomic formation with another, higher one. This implies the replacement of one class as the ruler of society by another (except in the change from primitive communal society to slave society, where there was originally no ruling class; and in the change from socialism to communism, where the proletariat gradually ceases to exist as a class.)

We would like to argue that no revolution occurred in Uganda in 1986. Marx argued that violence is the midwife of every society pregnant with change. We do admit there was violence between 1980 and 1986. However, that violence never resulted in a revolution.

The change from UPC to NRM did not amount to a removal of one class and its replacement by another class. It was the removal of a section of the petty bourgeoisie by another section of the same class.

This had to be because the situation in Uganda was not ripe for the revolution.

It may take Uganda another 100 years for it to get ripe for revolution. And that is if the revolutionaries do work very hard at nurturing the situation to get ripe for the revolution.

Talking about their revolution in Cuba, Fidel Castro said the struggle for it began in 1868 and matured in 1959. He approximated this period to be 100 years.

On the other hand President Museveni’s brother, Gen Salim Saleh, is quoted by Monitor of Wednesday, November 2006 that: “A small group of fighters, with 27 guns, without external assistance for much of the time and without a rear base in any neighbouring country, defeating a government that had a force of almost 60,000 soldiers in a record time of five years, is almost unparalleled in the history of revolutionary warfare.”

What then happened if there was no revolution? It is my view that what took place was counter-revolution.

I arrive at this conclusion following Chairman Mao’s (notice that Mafabi quotes Chairman Mao a lot) teaching that struggles go on in phases. In Uganda we went through the phase of the anti-colonial struggles which ran from around 1900 to 1962. We are now in the phase of struggles for national-democratic liberation.

This phase began in the terminal period of the anti-colonial struggles and will run for a number of decades to come. Any attempt to fight it, is counter-revolutionary.

UPC has been prosecuting the struggle for national-democratic liberation right from the terminal period of colonialism. The struggle that Museveni launched against the UPC government in 1980 was a struggle against national-democratic liberation. It was clearly aiming at stopping national-democratic liberation.

Much as President Museveni was very earnest about carrying out revolution, no revolution had occurred. He was to realise a few months later that no revolutions had occurred.

In fighting UPC, a party which was historically constituted to wage struggles for national-democratic liberation, a party which had made substantial gains in the struggle, President Museveni was simply being counter-revolutionary. This was later to be confirmed when he got to power. In power, he sought to unwind whatever national-democratic achievements UPC had made.