The next phase of urban development should emphasise climate-resilient infrastructure

I extend my deepest gratitude to the Government of Uganda for organising the National Urban Development Conference.

It presents a valuable opportunity for reflection and dialogue on Uganda’s urban development progress, challenges, and the path ahead.

The themes of physical planning and urban infrastructure, sustainable financing mechanisms, climate resilience and environmental safeguards, and social accountability and transparency are key to shaping Uganda’s urban future.

These align closely with the core objectives of the USMID programme, which has been central to transforming Uganda’s urban infrastructure.

USMID Programme: Key achievements and lessons learned

USMID has enhanced the institutional capacity of participating local governments, supported critical investments in road networks, drainage, local economic infrastructure, and solid waste management, benefiting millions of Ugandans.

Through USMID, local governments have strengthened their institutional capacity, improved service delivery, and increased own-source revenue through the Integrated Revenue Administration System.

This has been critical for ensuring that urban areas remain financially sustainable.

Furthermore, the programme has supported the automation system in NEMA to smooth the process of reviewing and appraising ESIAs for development projects.

The programme’s investments have notably improved urban mobility with over 210 kilometres of rehabilitated urban roads, more than 330 kilometres of pedestrian and cycle lanes, and the installation of more than 12,800 solar streetlights, which have made commuting safer and more inclusive.

Additionally, USMID has focused on climate resilience, particularly through the development of over 500 kilometres of drainage systems, which have significantly reduced flooding risks and helped protect urban areas from the increasing impacts of climate change.

USMID has stimulated job creation, contributing to economic growth, especially in secondary cities and municipalities that previously lacked sufficient infrastructure.

Effective stakeholder engagement has also been a major focus. City and Municipal Forums have ensured deeper involvement of local leaders in service delivery, enhancing accountability and making urban governance more transparent.

Key lessons and looking ahead: Preparation for the follow-on operation

The lessons learned from USMID are invaluable as we move forward with the next phase of urban development in Uganda.

One important lesson is the need for more comprehensive urban planning.

While USMID supported urban planning efforts, the scope was limited. Future efforts must prioritise integrated, climate-informed urban plans that are multi-sectoral and support sustainable growth.

Given the rapid urbanisation Uganda is experiencing, there is a pressing need for targeted efforts to create jobs, particularly for youth and women, and to improve the business environment in urban areas.

USMID highlighted that long-term success also depends on local governments' ability to maintain infrastructure.

Therefore, future programmes must focus on securing sustainable financing for operations and maintenance, as well as building the institutional capacity of local governments.

The need for innovative financing mechanisms, such as public-private partnerships, was also underscored by the USMID experience.

These mechanisms will be essential for maintaining and scaling urban infrastructure in the years to come.

Furthermore, improving Public Investment Management processes will be critical to avoid delays caused by protracted negotiations, ensuring that the right of way is acquired in advance for strategic investments.

The Government of Uganda is preparing a follow-on operation for the Uganda Cities and Municipalities Infrastructure Programme, which will draw lessons from USMID and focus on several key areas.

The new phase will emphasise climate-resilient infrastructure that contributes to a low-carbon economy and supports a digitalised urban environment.

It will also prioritise strengthening the sustainability of investments, ensuring adequate resources for maintenance, and expanding local government capacity.

The operation will promote innovative financing mechanisms to ensure that urban infrastructure is maintained and scaled to meet the needs of Uganda’s growing urban population.

Job creation and local economic development, particularly within the green economy, will remain a focal point.

At the same time, ensuring that urban development is inclusive and responsive to the needs of all citizens through strong social accountability and transparency mechanisms will be critical.

Finally, environmental and social safeguards will be further enhanced to ensure that urban development projects are sustainable and resilient.

The Importance of the UDPG's role

This event provides an essential opportunity to reflect on our collective achievements, discuss challenges, and chart the way forward. The role of the Urban Development Partner Group (UDPG) is crucial in this process.

By coordinating the efforts of development partners, the UDPG can continue to support Uganda's urban agenda through technical assistance, knowledge sharing, and advocacy for the financing mechanisms needed to implement successful urban projects.

Through collaboration, capacity-building, and knowledge exchange, the UDPG ensures that Uganda’s urbanisation remains sustainable, resilient, and inclusive for all.

Thus, in conclusion, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to government, development partners, and stakeholders for your unwavering commitment to Uganda’s urban development.

This event provides a crucial platform to reflect on our progress, address the challenges ahead, and ensure we continue building resilient, sustainable, and inclusive urban areas. I am confident that, with your contributions, this conference will be a success over the next two days.