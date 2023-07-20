The nexus between climate change and forced migration

Uganda has emerged as a prominent destination for refugees globally, with more than 1.5 million individuals seeking refuge in the country as of 2023. Notably, an increasing number of these refugees originate from nations severely impacted by climate change. As reported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the global count of forcibly displaced individuals has exceeded 82 million, including approximately 26 million refugees.

Remarkably, around 20 million people have been displaced due to climate change-related issues. Climate change is compelling people to abandon their homes through various means. Rising sea levels are submerging coastal communities, necessitating relocation to safer grounds. Droughts and floods are devastating crops and livestock, leaving people without sustenance or income. Additionally, extreme weather events like storms and heat waves are rendering life increasingly hazardous and uncertain.

Given its geographical location in the East African highlands, Uganda is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. The region is already witnessing rising temperatures and altering rainfall patterns. Consequently, Uganda has weathered several severe droughts and floods in recent years, leading to the displacement of numerous individuals.

A significant portion of the refugees who have sought shelter in Uganda from neighbouring countries have experienced substantial climate change-related adversities. For instance, in 2017, more than a million people were forced to flee their homes in South Sudan due to a severe drought. Many of these refugees crossed the border into Uganda, where they were granted asylum.

The surge of climate-induced refugees is overwhelming Uganda’s resources further. The nation already struggles to provide fundamental services to its citizens, and the inclusion of hundreds of thousands of refugees amplifies the complexity of the situation. Environmental human rights defenders play a crucial role in advocating for the rights of communities affected by climate change and forced migration. These defenders work on the frontlines to protect the environment and the rights of vulnerable populations, advocating for sustainable development practices and holding governments and corporations accountable for their actions that contribute to climate change.

To address the challenges posed by climate-induced forced migration, the international community must intensify support for Uganda and other host countries. The UNHCR has emphasised the need for augmented assistance and funding to tackle the complications arising from forced migration driven by climate change.

This involves providing host nations with sufficient resources to ensure the well-being and protection of refugees, while also implementing measures to minimise and adapt to climate change impacts. Efforts focused on the climate change-forced migration nexus should encompass not only immediate humanitarian aid but also endeavours to address the root causes of climate change. By adopting sustainable development practices, promoting renewable energy, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the severity of climate change impacts can be mitigated, thus reducing the number of forced displacements due to environmental factors.

Furthermore, international cooperation and collaboration are vital in addressing the challenges linked to climate-induced forced migration. Establishing partnerships between governments, humanitarian organisations, civil society, and environmental human rights defenders can facilitate effective responses and support for affected communities.

Climate change is rapidly emerging as a critical driver of forced migration, resulting in millions of individuals being uprooted from their homes due to rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and other climate-related factors. Uganda, as a significant host country for refugees, is particularly susceptible to climate change impacts.

It is vital for the international community to extend assistance and support to host countries, encourage sustainable development, tackle the root causes of climate change, and recognise the crucial role of environmental human rights defenders in addressing the challenges associated with climate-induced forced migration.