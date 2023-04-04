The Nnaabagereka: Reminiscing our disappearing good old school

Serving as an enthusiastic, and gullible, altar boy at Blessed Sacrament Primary School, Kimaanya, in the early 1990s, I came to believe that every evening, God visits the Pope in his living room for a chit-chat, literally. One of my peer altar boys convinced me about this. So it was not for nothing that—despite the distance at which I stood from him—I found Pope John Paul II mesmerizing when he visited Uganda in 1993. Six years later—when news broke that HRM Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II was going to marry Lady Sylvia Nagginda—I was older, and certainly more sophisticated. Yet the information (and certainly misinformation) about Lady Nagginda that swirled in the media and on the rumor mill, let alone the exhilaration about her wedding, left me with questions for which I must have been sure I wasn’t to find answers: Who is she? Where is she from? What is she? What is so special about her? And the list goes on. Of course, royalty being as distant from me as it is, those are mysterious questions I had to just leave alone, like the Pope’s evening visitor.

But that was until I received my copy of The Nnaabagereka. From how her parents met through her exciting childhood and education to her work, marriage and work, no more mysterious questions. The book gives all the answers and more.

Yes. The book is as generous as to divulge that the Kabaka also proposed and sent a “cute” gift; that parts of that killer wedding gown were knit from a car, in the parking lot of a hospital where the designer’s son was fighting cancer; and, as creepy as it can get, that Lady Sylvia spent so much time doing her make-up that she wound up reaching church late for her wedding, making both the Kabaka and President Museveni wait!

Her work, the book explains, focuses greatly on deepening humanness (obuntubulamu) among young people, particularly under the auspices of an annual two-week holiday camp for children known as Ekisaakaate kya Nnaabagereka.

I could not have been more proud that, reading her no-holds-barred chapter on her early years and education experiences, I could vividly relate.

Of course a major difference is that unlike her grandfather, who ran a hugely prosperous dairy farm, my parents were not rich. Yet her story relates because back then, you did not need to be rich to attend a school that offered a holistic curriculum. All schools did, thanks to a vibrant education inspection service. And, clearly, educational institutions were run for something more than grades and money, namely, developing a sense of shame, selflessness, honesty, empathy, civic engagement, self-reliance, responsibility, transparency, integrity, civility, humility, hygiene, justice and proactive leadership. Values that were also reinforced at home and in the community.

That we now need the Ekisaakaate kya Nnaabagereka is a bittersweet reality. Sweet because the Kisaakaate is a diligent effort to keep those essential values alive, but bitter because it is evidence that the holistic school and attentive home through which the values were inculcated during Lady Nagginda’s childhood are disappearing. Unapologetic in their obsession with posting top grades, many schools have struck co-curricular activities off their programs to the extent of relegating such essential training activities like cleaning classrooms and washing clothes to paid staff. And unapologetic in their obsession with pursuing wealth and dotting upon their kids, many parents have relegated the important function of grooming of their children to nannies, TV, social media and videogames.

In these circumstances, it is very good that the Nnaabagereka’s Kisaakaate is helping to fill a very important gap. But her book reveals a relevant detail: In 17 years, they have graduated 30,000 out of the millions of children in the country. Hence, the writing is on the wall. The Kisaakaate is a necessary but insufficient condition for inculcating humanness in our country. In the full scheme of things, progress towards the level of humanness we need to fight corruption, environmental degradation, conflict, youth unemployment, etc. will result from departing from our perverted priorities and returning to the good old holistic school, across the board.