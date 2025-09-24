The no change for A-Level is a blessing in disguise

When Uganda launched the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) in 2020, learning at the lower secondary level was destined for real transformation. The country had been preparing for the move towards practical skills, knowledge, values, and attitudes for years. The process appeared to promise better educational outcomes for all. We looked prepared. One year at a time, we moved. Everything seemed okay. Not even the confusion that came with reading the results after the first batch wrote their exams four years later was sufficient to dampen the spirit of the effort. There was gladness.

The assumption was that by the time the first lot sits for the ordinary level certificate exams, the advanced level would be ready for these new kinds of students who have better knowledge, skills, and attitude. Or so we thought. And the National Council for Curriculum Development seemed ready. That is, until it was announced that there would be no change for the A-Level students. It was tempting to say, ‘Oh no, not this time’. Yet, this may be the real blessing in disguise.

For years, every level of education was suffering. By the time those waiting to receive the students at university got them, the feeling was that they were not prepared for the next level.

After they graduated, those in the job market accused the universities of barely scratching the surface; the students were not ready for the world of work. The students came to the workforce apparently raw, too. Complaints of graduates without skills or ‘real’ knowledge of their field of study permeated many sectors. The discontent was widespread. Thus, any change was welcome. Sometimes it appears that not a lot has changed in the sector. Yet, incredible effort has been made to change the education system incrementally. We can’t think about skilling Uganda, which became a big thing, in order to absorb those who could join the labour market with specific skills without changing the other levels. This was achieved in various ways. Two of these stand out.

First, there was the Business, Technical, and Vocational Education and Training (BTVET) sector, deliberately promoted to provide Uganda with the largest number of skilled employees capable of increasing productivity tremendously. Like most things, it carried some imperfections of course, with issues around the appropriateness of skills produced, standards, and quality of skills, among others. Still, it remains the best stopgap measure towards formalising the informal sector and escalating skills use in many areas.

This is, in fact, where we had been, with many teaching colleges, the College of Commerce, and other technical colleges spread throughout the country. Along the way, our attitude towards colleges changed. For many people, why go to a college when you can go straight to the university? Along with it came the poor attitude towards technical education. As many of those colleges became universities and other private universities spread across the country, the preference for university education grew.

Second, there was also the Uganda skills development programme, whose purpose was to support the design of the initial set of reforms necessary for the transformation of skills development in the country. By this, the possibility of creating high-quality vocational and technical training linked to labour market needs was possible

These efforts, are to provide viable pathways from secondary education without going to the university as a first choice.

What if the competence-based curriculum is only applied at the ordinary level and small changes are made at the advanced level just to ensure that there is an adequate pathway for children to choose what they want early on? This would create a strong foundation for the skilled labour force needed in engineering, for instance, while strengthening A-Level to prepare children for universities.

The CBC is very expensive to deliver. Many schools with limited means may not have adequately delivered on it. Perhaps it’s too soon to tell by the grades of the ordinary level candidates. Letting the A-Level curriculum stay for now allows for those whose systems were too flawed to carry it successfully to find a way out, without widening the gap between those who had the means to do it and those who did not. It allows for the lessons learnt from delivering the O-Level one to be taken in stride.

Most importantly, there will be those who only need to spend their equivalent of two years of A-Level in a vocational school with opportunities to go to the university later growing. It is normal to start with college or apprenticeship in some field. That way, we can cure the challenges many who take the alternative route face in finding acceptance that they are good at what they do, and later go to university to learn to innovate and do much more. Focusing on skills allows all to belong and feel valued. The point is, the university is one path; we must teach our children to appreciate that there are other paths too, many of them authentic and incredible too.

Emilly Comfort Maractho, PhD. Associate Professor of Media Studies.



