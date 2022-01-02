The not-so-tasty, new Ugandan rip-off, investor style

As Christmas approached last year and the festive mode kicked in, I had cause to meet up with a couple of friends, one after a long time. The venue was Metroplex Mall in Kampala, a location for the convenience of the other parties.

Scanning the menu, we quickly settled for African tea; ‘very hot and spicey’, I requested and, why not; Afrika you know. The price list read Shs6000. Sounded reasonable. We set off, talking. When the tea arrived, it was a-kettle-half-empty. One cup, I was told, meaning a pot would cost Shs12, 000. Remember those tea-cup equivalents of my mother’s, the colonial type? Slightly double an expresso coffee-shot-equivalent. While my friend settled for ‘okay well, these people’, I opted out, requesting to speak to the manager. Turned out the manager was also the owner! “We haven’t yet changed the menu and the prices,” he said, “I took over this business from someone else”.

But that’s not the point, it had nothing to do with the menu, not even the prices, some of which had been written over in ink. The point is, a little cup of tea out of a should-be-double from pot is extortion; the tea whose milk tasted tired and the spices (I had requested) tasted rather distant at Naalya-Kiwatule, not nice. As the calm conversation proceeded, the manager revealed that he took over the business a few months ago and decided to ‘make some changes.’ But, asked if he knew how much a pot of African tea costs in up-market locations in Naalya, Ntinda or city centre, he said he did not. Cheeky, I asked if he had done market research and the answer was ‘no’; that he went by the menu he found but, somehow found it easy (in Africa) to double the price of tea by reducing the amount by one cup, never mind the fainting taste. Curious – in a good way and, not as an ‘immigration officer’ – I asked how long the guy had lived in Kampala. Voluntarily, he said he has been here for a year, from Pakistan. Right, here comes the investor!

Being a free spirit with a relatively inquisitive mind, my presence instantly beamed across Kampala knowing, at a café in the proximity of Parliament - a prime location - a pot of African tea goes for Shs6,500. At an up-market coffee place in Ntinda, it costs Shs8,000 while at a Makerere tea house, a healthy lemon tea costs Shs7,000,00 except for one Kisaasi location where the same pot costs Shs10,000. Indeed, at the emerging location-of-choice (quiet, private and with a pending swimming pool), a pot goes for Shs5,000, that is, double the amount of tea (remember the taste) with Shs1, 000 to spare!

Granted, we are operating in a free market economy where allegedly, prices are determined by the competitive forces of demand and supply. But in the absence of regulation (by both the State and local authorities), it is clear that ordinary (non-suspecting) citizens, visitors and tourists become victims of exploitation and abuse. I closely watched the only two members of staff including their body language – as if we were on a rescue mission - one left as we sat, seemingly without a guarantee for long time employment there. Where is the Food Standards Agency, or, do we have one in Uganda?

Who grants planning permission for such developments, on what terms and for the benefit of whom? Whatever the case and, without prejudice to the ownership of this business, that individuals – without local content – can arrive in Uganda, set up a restaurant rather cheaply, charge what they wish, serve as they deem, pay and treat workers as they feel and it is business as usual is, nearly 60 years after independence, gross injustice to Ugandans unless, these are the alternative ‘investors’ that Mr. Museveni’s ‘domestic-investors-from-corruption’ seek to replace. Regardless, it is ripping off poor Ugandans; it is not tasty at all and must stop. You decide.