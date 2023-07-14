The NRM’s poor quality of government

I pick up from where I left last week. President Museveni and his ruling NRM hold a dismal record on a very critical aspect: the quality of government and state effectiveness.

Save for the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, with fairly decent capability as a military institution and the heavy-handedness of the Police, plus a few ‘pockets of efficiency’, the greater majority of Uganda’s governmental apparatus and state infrastructure is incompetent, decayed and dysfunctional.

What passes for government bureaucracy tends to be little more than layers of corruption and red tape for extortion. The government is woefully incapable of meeting its remit of serving the public.

Let’s back up a little and provide some comparative reflections. Across the world there is a clear empirical observation worth underscoring: countries run by functional governments and effective states also have high standards of living and overall material prosperity. By contrast, countries whose citizens lack the basic material capabilities for decent livelihoods also are run by lousy governments and ineffective states. In the language of social science research, there is a positive correlation between the quality of government and standards of living, between competent states and social prosperity.

It is easy to take for granted the role of government and state in serving the public good. When you go to a country where water and sewer systems run effectively, roads are well-paved and streets properly lit, crime is low and general public safety is well-maintained, it’s easy for a qualified person to obtain a driver’s licence or register a business, where public schools and hospitals are well-provisioned as to provide quality services to the public, etc.; these are all a result of a functional government and competent state system. When such basic public goods and services are readily available and adequately supplied, citizens are productive and live healthy lives; there is social cohesion and a sense of national identity and common belonging.

In the Nordic countries as well as Northern Europe and North America, there are very high standards of living but also functional and efficient governments; these two sets of outcomes have a connection. By contrast, across Africa, most countries are run by absurdly inefficient governments and the material wellbeing of the average person is deplorable. This raises the question of what causes the other: does good government and effective states bring about better material wellbeing or the reverse is true – that is, material prosperity causes good government? The answer is not obvious.

The direction of causation, meaning the cause-effect relationship could run in either direction. In social science research, we use a fancy word for this: endogeneity. But don’t mind this arcane word. It merely means that you might think that a good governmental system helps in abolishing poverty and making citizens rich when in fact it is being rich or overcoming poverty that leads to having a good government.

There is ample historical and comparative evidence to conclude that, on the balance of things, societies tend to first build functional governments and effective states before they attain material prosperity, which suggests that the former most likely plays a role in bringing about the latter – a good government and state serves as an anchor for socioeconomic transformation.

East and Southeast Asia offer important lessons from recent history. Most nations in that part of the world, including China, only recently were as poor as you could find anywhere in the world, but they had long historical existence of well-established and functional public authorities. China, for one, holds the reputation of arguably the world’s oldest bureaucratic state with the earliest record of using aptitude tests for recruitment into the civil service. Even the much-vaunted magic of the invisible market can only deliver where there is a visible eye of the State.

This is where Mr Museveni and the NRM sold the country to their own power pursuits and material interests. Every five-year cycle, coinciding with electioneering, as our rulers claw and clutch for legitimacy at the ballot, we get supposedly development or anti-poverty programmes.

At one point, the language was ‘prosperity-for-all’ before it became ‘securing the future’, each accompanied by a national programme ostensibly designed to make Ugandans rich. There have never been any concrete results, which is hardly surprising because no way can a society engage in social engineering and economic transformation without a competent and efficient governmental apparatus.