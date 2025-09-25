The only electorate you can’t escape

It is that time of year when the days grow shorter, and the air becomes crisp and precise, a season for reflection and final assessment. One finds oneself, almost against one’s will, making a list. Not of gifts to be given or received, but of the personal territories we hold, the ground seized in moments of courage, and then often relinquished through the slow attrition of daily life.

The phrase “secure your gains” has a martial, 19th Century cadence, evoking the image of a general surveying a stained map by the dim light of a lantern, pondering which outposts, won at great cost, are truly worth the blood that has been spilt and the blood yet to be shed. We speak of victories, but the victories that matter are often small, internal, and entirely invisible to anyone else. Conversely, we are all too familiar with our losses; their contours are worn smooth by constant reflection. The question we face is not a gentle one. It is a cold, clear-eyed inquiry, the kind one might find written on a memo in a personnel file or voiced in the stark silence of a pre-dawn interrogation: What have you achieved that warrants another term?

We are instructed to imagine ourselves as candidates standing before the most important, most unforgiving electorate we will ever face; our private, unadorned self. This is the vote that truly counts, echoing in the hollow of your chest when the clamour of the world has faded. In the quiet at year’s end, one must consider the platform, not the promises made aloud at public gatherings or dinner tables, but the promises made in solitude, to oneself. Have you kept your pledge of efficiency? Have you increased your capacity for patience? Have you generated a respectable return on the invaluable investment of your days?

I often think about the notion that we write pages every day, “knowingly or ignorantly.” This seems to me the central, unshakeable truth of the matter. We like to believe we are drafting a careful manifesto or a deliberate blueprint for the person we wish to become. However, too often, we are merely scribbling in the margins of old newspapers, leaving cryptic notes for a future we cannot fully envision. Yet the ink is indelible. We are tragically careless with it. A particular tone of voice used too frequently, a deferred errand that morphs into a habit of neglect, a conscious choice to avert our gaze from a difficult truth; these are not minor edits. They are the very paragraphs that will come to define our narrative. If we are fortunate, the children will read these pages not as simple instructions but as a kind of scripture. They will unknowingly become, in ways we cannot fully anticipate, what they see represented in the relentless script of our actions.

Thus, the inventory transforms from a mere list of accomplishments into a moral audit. It is not about what was acquired: titles, possessions, or external validations, but about what was enacted. Did I live today in a manner worthy of a full, unflinching evaluation? If a book were written, not a hagiography but an objective report, would I recognise the protagonist? Would I admire her tenacity and consistency? Or would I find a character compromised by a thousand small capitulations, a narrative frayed at the edges by convenient excuses and self-deceptions?

So, what gains am I securing? I suppose I am gaining a clearer understanding of my own ground. I gain the certainty that some losses are permanent while others are merely tactical, temporary setbacks in a longer campaign. I finally recognise that the candidate on the ballot is the same one who lived through the year; there is no other, no stand-in, no last-minute substitute. The record is what it is. There is no spinning it in the soft focus of nostalgia or the harsh light of regret. The only question, especially in this season, is: would you, based on the evidence, grant yourself another term?