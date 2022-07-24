The pain of watching TV addresses that don’t work 

Watching President Museveni’s addresses to the nation is no mean feat. Some people stopped long ago because they could not manage the pain they had to endure. In some Kampala bars and restaurants, patrons beg waiters to grab the remote and switch channels. They would rather watch NatGeo than the presidential address. The reason (nearly) always runs along these lines: “He is not going to say anything new.”

Journalists somehow continue to watch and listen to the presidential addresses in part because their job requires them to get facts right. For Ugandans who still watch presidential addresses, they sometimes literally steel themselves for unpleasant surprises.

Wednesday was one of those times. The address started when many people were hoping for — and eager to hear — something refreshingly different that President Museveni had to say. After all, we are living in difficult times. The high cost of living is every ordinary Ugandan’s concern, and ordinary Ugandans account for 90 per cent of the population.

Sadly, there was nothing in the presidential address to allay the concerns of people who are trapped in poverty and now have to buy products they cannot afford.

When I started watching the address, Mr Museveni was talking about the Allied Democratic Forces, a rag-tag rebel army based in eastern DRC, saying its fighters had been defeated. ADF has been around since 1996. He vowed to hunt the killers of an NRM supporter named James Kakooza and the killers of a university student called Betungura Bewatte. You have to remember that the list of Ugandans who have been killed but their killers have never been brought to justice (despite assurances by the President that they will be crushed) is longer than your arm.

The prominent ones include Joan Kagezi, AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, MP Ibrahim Abiriga, AIP Mohammed Kirumira and Brenda Nantongo, who was Gen Katumba Wamala’s daughter. And Gen Katumba is one of the people close to the regime.

What Ugandans really wanted to hear in Wednesday’s address had everything to do with the measures Mr Museveni’s government is taking to bring the high cost of living under control. Mr Museveni instead virtually told Ugandans that he had no solution. You have to economise, he told us. Not long ago, he told Ugandans to eat cassava if bread is expensive.

Sometimes I think that we are insanely naïve to expect people who do not face problems we are facing to fix them. Why should Mr Museveni be concerned about the high cost of living? Why? The President is not directly affected by the high cost of living. We also forget that the State needs us more than we need it. We help it; it does not help us.

The President’s proposed solutions to some of the problems are going to take decades to work. On the skyrocketing prices of petroleum products, for example, Mr Museveni said we need to buy or make electric vehicles. But countries in sub-Saharan Africa, especially low-income countries such as Uganda, do not have electric vehicles and cannot make them. We are not Asia (China), Europe, the United States.

Kiira Motors, which makes electric vehicles, does not have the capacity to manufacture vehicles that will replace all petrol/diesel-powered vehicles we have on our roads in the foreseeable future. Even if it had the capacity, the prices of electric cars would be high. Used cars from Asia and Europe are still cheaper.

As things stand, the situation is likely to get worse before it gets better.