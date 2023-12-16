The Pan-African intellectual agenda

The triennial General Assembly of the Council for the Development of Social Science in Africa (CODSRIA) took place last week in the Senegalese capital, Dakar. CODESRIA is by far Africa’s most important academic organisation that brings together the very best of African scholarship, intellectuals in the continent and the diaspora.

The General Assembly is a weeklong series of presentations, discussions and debates, both scholarly and policy. At last week’s gathering, there were nationals from more than 42 different countries, with a decent Ugandan contingent that included Makerere University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Henry Alinaitwe and the Principal of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof Josephine Ahikire.

CODESRIA was founded in 1973, so last week’s General Assembly was also a 50th anniversary.

Its consistency as a critical voice for both policy and academic debates is unparalleled. This is worth underscoring, especially since CODESRIA relies on financial contributions from its membership and grants from western donor foundations, thus it is ever in a vulnerable and precarious state as to plan long-term with unfettered independence. But on the latter aspect, it actually has.

For example, when many wallowed in the triumphalism of the time and the uncritical embrace of the wave of neoliberalism and structural adjustment programmes (SAPs), CODESRIA boldly cast a very critical spotlight on what was unfolding back in the mid-1990s under its then head of the secretariat, the late Malawian intellectual Thandika Mkandawire.

Decades later, it became quite obvious that SAPs were ill-conceived and deleterious to societal wellbeing, and as the neoliberal free markets bubble burst, the fiction of the magic of the market no longer convinced even some among the heretofore sworn followers.

At its founding in 1973, the late Egyptian economist Samir Amin was the main brain behind CODESRIA, arguably the most influential African member of the global school of thought called dependency or dependencia in its Latin American parlance.

Amin and others working within the analytical frame that construed the global system as conditioning poor countries of the south to be permanently dependent on the global north proposed a revolutionary economic policy approach. They called it import-substitution industrialisation (ISI) strategy.

The space here cannot permit me to parse out what ISI entailed, but it is worth noting that under this model, throughout the 1960s and up to at least the mid-1970s, economies in Africa, Asian and Latin American countries registered impressive growth rates. In fact, taken decade-by-decade, the performance of that time is unmatched or outstripped by that realised under the era of neoliberalism since the early 1990s.

Through CODESRIA, Samir Amin and his colleagues along with a large pool of independent-minded African scholars continued to provide critical reflections and analyses that deconstructed received wisdom, especially as handed down to African states and societies by self-appointed Western saviours particularly the international financial institutions.

At the level of scholarly publishing and knowledge production, CODESRIA has consistently been an invaluable platform for African researchers whose work would unlikely get published in Western journal outlets and book presses, some of whose editors and reviewers carry untenable biases.

For example, despite his authoritative grasp of the dilemmas of African development and the role of external actors like the World Bank, the Oxford-based journal, African Affairs, considered ranked the number one academic outlet for African studies, snubbed for publication Prof Thandika Mkandawire’s 2010 inaugural professorial lecture delivered at the London School of Economics.

This was despite the journal’s editors imploring Thandika to submit the paper only for some reviewer, hiding behind the walls of ‘double-blind’ anonymity, to claim rather incredibly that he lacked a command of the literature on the World Bank!

In any event, Thandika’s paper appeared in Africa Development, CODESRIA’s flagship journal, published quarterly since 1976. I may as well add a personal note that it was the same journal, Africa Development, that published my first two peer-reviewed journal articles, both while still in graduate school, which was unlikely in so-called top journals of the west.

It is worth noting that all journals (and some books) that CODESRIA publishes are fully available for free access online unlike those published in the overly commercialised and profit-driven outlets of the west. This is the crux of the Pan-African intellectual agenda: how to fund African scholarship in a viable and prudent way.

There is no way we Africans will chart our agendas and articulate our futures unless we own up and fund our initiatives.