The perils of elections boycott

I want to pick up from where I left last week. In the scheme of things of politics in Uganda today, warts and all, participating in elections is a double-edged sword. It cuts both ways. If you are a credible and evidently competent political party, running in general elections and being part of governing structures necessarily grants legitimacy to the very system of rule that you oppose. By participating, you legitimise the processes.

You lend credence to the outcome, which, in the specific case of presidential elections, is always patently flawed and fraudulent. The alternative, however, which is to boycott, is worse. Ideally, if a major actor, whether a political leader or political party stays away from an activity or process, doing so chips away at the credibility of whatever happens, at least symbolically if not substantively. Not in Uganda, though.

The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), the most powerful political force at independence and in the decades that followed until at least 1986, in a sense has not recovered from its boycott of the electoral processes of the 1990s. Boycott can be a powerful symbolic act, but it carries with it the risk of being swept aside and thereby rendered irrelevant.

This is the message a small group of patriotic and public-spirited Ugandans gave to Dr Kizza Besigye in 2015 ahead of the 2016 election. This was a momentous time with much on the horizon. For one, President Museveni’s top handler and one time savvy super minister, Mr Amama Mbabazi, was out of favour and flirting with Opposition forces. On this part, Dr Besigye was adamant he would not participate in yet another ritual of, as he colourfully put it, escorting Mr Museveni to the polls for a foregone conclusion.

Your columnist was part of that small group that faced down Dr Besigye in a meeting that was initially feisty; there was an air of hostility in the room. He did not look at us very kindly, was certainly unwelcoming of our argument: that he was committing a grave strategic blunder by not running for the presidency in the 2016 polls. He would not win the election, no doubt, we reasoned, but the easiest way for the incumbent to win was for Dr Besigye not to participate. Worse, by not participating, he ran the risk of becoming irrelevant. Once the political train departed, he would not catch it. But this was not just about the political ambitions and interests of Dr Besigye as a person, it was about the fate and future of the country. If he walked away and stayed on the sidelines or pursued other alternative modes of struggle outside of the official political processes, other actors and forces would seize the space in ways that would imperil the struggle for a better-governed Uganda.

To put matters in perspective, my colleagues asked me to provide some comparative lessons from other African cases where the political Opposition committed suicide through boycotts. I highlighted a few all pointing to one thing: in the struggle against an entrenched authoritarian regime, a boycott can easily lead to an implosion. Dr Besigye heeded our counsel, going on to run in the 2016 elections and mounting his most compelling challenge to the incumbent. It was in these elections that he galvanised the largest and most agitated national following pushing for change at the top. In the end, the change did not happen, but the incumbent Mr Museveni came up for the fiercest challenge ever such that in the aftermath of the election, he acceded to dialogue. Sadly, the dialogue did not take off despite concerted efforts of a foreign government and two renowned local power brokers.

Yet, the fact that Mr Museveni conceded ground, reportedly agreeing to most of Dr Besigye’s demands and was willing to sit for a structured dialogue, was testimony to the power of political mobilisation through electioneering. This was precisely our earnest message to Dr Besigye in that heated 2015 evening meeting at Katonga Road – the general election is the best opportunity to rally the country and push for change even if that change will not happen at the ballot. To cede that space and walk away is to hand the status quo easy victory, or at best to leave a vacuum that other forces will gladly grab and put to ends that may not best serve the country.

Since 2015, ten years later, a lot of water has no doubt gone under the bridge and Uganda’s Opposition forces have a great deal of soul-searching to do. In the intervening years, Brother Bobi Wine took the baton. Unlike Dr Besigye, Brother Bobi has no qualms about contesting the presidency, in fact believes his popularity is such that he can easily defeat Mr Museveni at the polls. But popularity is one thing, winning and taking state power is quite another. The lessons of history are always there, unfortunately we Ugandans are quite poor at knowing our history and avoiding the pitfalls of past missteps.

Moses Khisa