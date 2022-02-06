The perils of Opposition and regime critics in Uganda

Social media is yet again awash with photos of Ugandans who have been brutally tortured in detention. The gruesome torture marks on the bodies of the victims make you wonder how our leaders sleep soundly when they know that there are Ugandans subjected to this kind of suffering.

The torturers must be some of the cruelest people walking this planet, and they seem to relish every opportunity to inflict pain on people they should protect. It is hard to believe that some people make a living by committing these heinous crimes. Do the daughters, sons, spouses of the torturers know what their loved ones do for a living? What is really worrying is that the regime that is responsible for these violations of human rights is only getting a slap on the wrist. Countries such as the United States have tried to punish members of the regime’s inner circle for the abuses, but a lot remains to be done.

The situation is not getting any better, and Human Rights Watch says there has been a marked deterioration in Uganda’s human rights record over the past year. It blames security forces that it says not only arbitrarily arrest and beat Opposition supporters and journalists but also kill protesters.

Regime apologists and supporters tend to make light of the criticism made by foreign human rights organisations, saying that they make noise in order to attract the attention of donors who pay the salaries of their workers.

But even the Uganda Human Rights Commission, whose head and other senior officials are appointed by the President, has documented hundreds of cases of serious human rights violations.

For example, from January 2020 to December 2020, the UHRC registered 308 (49 percent) complaints of torture out of 627 human rights violations registered in the year, according to information on its website. In the same period, the African Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture Victims registered and offered treatment and rehabilitation services to 960 (532 male and 428 female) cases of alleged torture.

Human Rights Watch says Uganda is in the same league as China, Russia, Myanmar and Turkey when it comes to cracking down on opposition voices. Little wonder that three of these countries have close ties with Uganda.

The criticism is justified. Since the regime’s leaders lost popularity, they have been organising electoral charades they call elections. Candidates from political parties that are popular and are trying to put an end to the rotten leadership have paid a stiff price. They have been tortured, and their supporters continue to languish in jail.

The charges against them are fake. If they committed serious crimes, as the regime alleges, there would be irrefutable evidence of culpability. If you have incriminating evidence against someone, you arraign them before court and they are tried. Many supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in detention are not convicts.

The NUP is the only party whose supporters are in prison, and its crime is the challenge it posed in last year’s election. If it had performed poorly, it would have been ignored by those wielding power.

The message the regime is sending to Ugandans goes something like this: “We will continue to organise electoral charades and lead you even if you don’t elect us, and any challenge you pose to our leadership, any criticism levelled against us, any form of protest, will be dealt with harshly.”

That message has sunk in. Few Ugandans can protest. Torture images remind Ugandans what awaits them when they are hauled off to detention centres.

Mr Namiti is a journalist and former Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk

