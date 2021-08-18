The place of God and science in Covid fight

By Guest Writer More by this Author

As chairperson of the Ministry of Health ministerial scientific advisory committee on Covid-19, I have in some instances, received very provocative questions on what we as scientists perceive to be the place of God in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. One can guess that behind these questions is a mixed sentiment of feelings - ranging from resignation and hopelessness among some to admonishments to remember God; no doubt cautioning us against the sin (pride) of relying on science alone.

Amidst these feelings, others have even questioned where God is in all of this disruption of livelihoods and loss of lives. Images of an apocalypse such as prophesied in the Bible’s Book of Revelations linger among others minds.

“Can science and godliness (religion) co-exist and be simultaneously harnessed in tracing a redemptive solution or a path for humanity?” they ponder.

Walter Isaacson in a biography titled: “Albert Einstein: His Life and Universe”, quotes Einsten’s saying to Princeston graduate students that “Religion without science is blind, just as science without religion is lame”. To expound more on this Albert Einstein’s quote, religion that doesn’t exploit the advances in science in exposing the complexities of the universe and creation to drive home the message of an omnipotent and omnipresent creator, will fail to meet the curiosity of the modern age. Similarly, science without the oversight of the moral obligation to do right for humanity (resident in religious teachings) can be abused to destroy humanity if not the universe. It therefore implies that both religion and science ideally are meant to co-exist.

Do we pray as the committee, that God helps Uganda and the rest of the world to overcome this pestilence? Of course we do so! At each of our deliberations; and perhaps more than the populace ever imagined within the confines and quietness of our research and reading, we do pray for divine blessing of our ideals and decisions.

Is that useful towards the purpose of controlling if not eradicating the Covid-19 pandemic? It is only the future that will tell. That said; there is a philosophical school of thought among the scholars of alchemy (pseudoscience) that anything that has ever been discovered by man always existed in the soul of the universe. In accordance with this and thus starting with the vaccines that we have right now and going on to any future therapeutics or herbs, their discovery is wrought by men and women of science who by grace of a divine power, are able to tap into and become one with the realm of the soul of the universe, maktub!

Advertisement

The true scholars of the religious readings appreciate that faith can only be exercised through action. To take a vaccine, wear a mask and pray at the same time is therefore an exercise of faith. Similarly, to he or she who swallows a pain killer for a headache places her or his faith in the same, for healing.

There is no doubt that, as the Biblical Nehemiah (Chapter 1) did while rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem; through prayer and fasting in one hard and a sword in the other, our approach to tackling the global Covid-19 pandemic out to assume a similar posture. This becomes particularly more important, amidst the continually emerging new coronavirus variants of concern and their diminishing effects on the efficacy of our existing scientific arsenal of vaccines.

Perhaps, the prayers of the men and women of God can quicken the opening of the heavens (or descent of angels) for the scientists (without forgetting the policy makers) to become one with the soul of the universe! Alternatively, during the first and second world wars, men of God were deployed in brigades of fighters: their role was “to offer psychosocial support, boost (hype) morale and comfort amidst the widespread loss of life and social disarray”.

I post that the prayer warriors of this country and the world can do the scientific or medical fight against the pandemic a similar good twist.

Dr Misaki Wayengera is the head of the Ministerial Scientific

Advisory Committee on Covid-19.