The plight of indigenous rural women in Uganda and their landlessness

On October 15, 2024, the world celebrated the International Day of Rural Women which was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007.

The theme of the International Day of Rural Women 2024 was “Rural Women Cultivating Good Food for All.”

This theme is pivotal as it recognizes the essential role that rural women in the world play in global food systems despite the numerous challenges they face including gender discrimination, patriarchy and high food insecurity.

As one of the UN SGD goals of achieving zero hunger and enhancing gender equality, this year’s theme was timely.

However, this article draws on the predicaments indigenous rural women face and the fact that while they are a key contribution to making the world a better place by engaging in productive cultivation, they have been declared trespassers on their lands.

While the world is empowering and supporting rural women to produce and distribute healthy food, rural indigenous women have limited opportunities to engage in this.

Rural indigenous women suffer subjugation, acute discrimination, poverty, and stereotypes and have lost almost all possibilities of living their traditional lives.

To a larger degree, these women have adopted the way of life of other dominant neighbours as a way to fit in “a modernized life.” In 1991, the Batwa were evicted from their ancestral lands for the creation of protected areas such as Bwindi and Mgahinga National Parks.

This eviction dispossessed them; they became landless and began surviving as squatters on lands owned by adjoining neighbours. It is absurd that human beings were evicted and their lands occupied by wild animals.

As the world encourages rural women to enhance their agricultural skills, is there concern about the plight of the rural indigenous women who have no land and are at the periphery?

These Indigenous rural women are held in contempt because of their traditional lifestyles of being forest dwellers. Many times, they are scorned and perceived to have an “animal-like existence.”

The Batwa rural women are under an imminent threat of extinction and the designation of their lands as National parks was a final blow. While the gorillas are multiplying and enjoying the forests, the original inhabitants are landless.

These women have rich knowledge and skills in food gathering and collecting vital herbs from the forest. They are now engulfed with hardships in accessing medical care as their access to traditional herbal remedies is limited.

While the average life expectancy in Uganda is 68 years, the Batwa life expectancy is only 28 years. Because of their delineation from their lands, the Batwa children suffer malnutrition due to limited food availability.

Uganda adopted the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and ratified other key international covenants such as the Covenant Against All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the International Covenant on Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

All these key documents state that the doctrines of superiority are dangerous and there is no justification for racial discrimination in theory or practice anywhere.

The UNDRIP affirms that “all doctrines, policies and practices based on or advocating for superiority of peoples based on national origin or racial, religious, ethnic or cultural differences are racist, scientifically false, legally invalid, morally condemnable and socially unjust.”

The Ugandan Constitution does not define indigenous peoples but instead lists over 65 tribes as indigenous under Article 10(a) Third Schedule making all Ugandans Indigenous.

Article 32 of the Ugandan Constitution provides for affirmative action for groups disadvantaged based on gender, age, and ethnicity among others and Article 33 guarantees the rights of women.

This provision has been invoked more concerning other groups other than indigenous peoples.

Despite these laws, the Batwa rural indigenous women suffer multiple and intersectional forms of disadvantage and discrimination as they are discriminated against for being “Batwa” and at the same time experience gender discrimination being women.

These women and girls thus suffer double discrimination based on both their ethnicity and gender. The school dropout rate for Batwa girls is twice that of the boys. Many are not allowed to study because of the myth that girls were created to be married, produce children and look for food.

The Batwa Rural women suffer violence as a result of alcoholism, acute poverty and frustrations emanating from land evictions. They face immense sexual harassment with the myth that if someone has had sex with a Mutwa woman, they cannot suffer from back pain complications and that this intercourse cures AIDS.

This unfounded myth has exposed the Batwa rural indigenous women and to diseases such as Syphilis, HIV/AIDS, let alone unwanted pregnancies. With all these prejudices, how can the world expect the Batwa rural women to thrive in good food production?

There is an urgent need for the state to guarantee basic human rights and fundamental freedoms to these women based on gender equality in all spheres of their lives. Uganda has trivialized the notion of indigenous peoples as every Ugandan is regarded as indigenous.

This undermines the plight of indigenous peoples as understood under international law. The need to eliminate prejudices and customs based on the idea of the inferiority of others cannot be overstated.

To enhance food production by the rural indigenous women, there should be a focus on the practical implementation of the International instruments in tandem with the actual situation of indigenous rural women.

Progressive legal frameworks that are unimplemented are not worth the papers they are written on. To enhance the leadership and productivity of these women, there should be grassroot empowerment to build internal competence and confidence.

For the Batwa rural women to cultivate good food for all, they should be given back their lands to cultivate the food. Capacity building is also key. Through capacity building, the self-esteem of the Indigenous rural women may be stepped up to overcome incidences of stereotypes and marginalization.

Capacity building can enable the rural indigenous women to realize their rich heritage, and great knowledge in food production and it will motivate them to disprove the general sceptical attitudes and perceptions of dominant groups towards them.

A community that is empowered will resist stigmatization, subjugation, marginalization and discrimination knowing they are equal people and their human rights adhere to them by birth.