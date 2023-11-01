The plight of teachers is real

Teachers in primary schools of Uganda who are on government payroll are paid Shs490,000 and some in private schools get less than Shs200,000 of which they pay taxes and are left with a net pay of Shs470,000 a month or less.

But as l talk now 1kg of beans is at Shs3,500 and a kilogram of rice is at Shs5,000. So a teacher who has a small family needs at least Shs10,000 to buy 1kg of rice and 1kg of beans for lunch and another Shs10,000 to cater for supper. This means that a primary teacher needs Shs20,000 a day to provide for his family.

If we count Shs20,000 for 30 days a month, it means that a teacher needs Shs600,000 to feed his family a month. But there is no teacher in primary schools of Uganda on government payroll who earns that money apart from head teachers.

Remember we have not talked about things like charcoal, rent, school fees for his children, soap, salt, medical bills, tuition for his upgrading due to the new teacher’s policy, to mention but a few. What hurts most is that we teach pupils the importance of a balanced diet but cannot afford one. Children laugh and mock us because we preach what we cannot practice.

It’s a privilege for government workers to get salary loans. Now when a teacher gets a salary loan to build a small house for his family, he/she is left with about Shs240,000 as monthly salary. That’s why every money lender in Uganda is demanding from a teacher, financial institutions have teachers as their customers because they get multiple loans to survive.

After teaching in the evening, while going back home, a teacher passes via those markets and admires meat but cannot buy it. We pass via fish stalls but look the other way as if we don’t eat fish. You reach home with nothing and get ashamed in front of your wife and children because you have no ‘kavera’.

Bodies like UNATU and PTPU have forwarded our issues to the President, the minister of education, the Cabinet ministers, the Parliament of Uganda, but none of them seems to care for the teachers of Uganda. They don’t even know that many teachers in primary schools go to class on empty stomachs.

The truth is that none of them can even think of a teacher.

So, l take this opportunity to inform all stake holders that teachers need your rescue. If a teacher gets lunch he misses supper, if he manages to eat supper, he misses lunch.

The President pledged Shs20 billion to teachers in private schools. This money has never reached the intended beneficiaries simply because they don’t know what teachers are going through. They end up creating situations as if teachers are the most disorganised groups of people. If boda boda riders, salon attendants, fishermen and others can get organised and access such funds, why not teachers? Stop playing your politics on us, we are ready, organised and united. We needed that fund as early as yesterday to push through the current teachers’ situation. Why can’t this money be released?

I call upon all NRM government, members of Parliament because you are more than 350, to go to your respective constituencies and do research on teachers. Find out how many of them can afford lunch and supper because you may think we are joking. The situation is alarming. Is the government tired of teachers? Should we abolish education in Uganda?

Teachers wake up. Nobody is coming. You are the problem and solution. So, think outside the box. Find tangible solutions.

Teachers can have a side hustle that is in their reach, not overthinking about imaginary businesses.

Join organisations and associations that can fight for your rights and freedoms. Invest the little you have in agriculture. It can be subsistence or commercial agriculture . Think about investing in IT, service delivery and agriculture.