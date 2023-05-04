The poor will keep coming after the rich for forcing them into self-therapy

Let us start by reading Henry Barlow’s timeless poem, “Building the Nation”. In case you don’t know what that is or have forgotten the lines, here it is.

Today I did my share

In building the nation.

I drove a Permanent Secretary

To an important, urgent function

In fact, to a luncheon at the Vic.

The menu reflected its importance

Cold bell beer with small talk,

Then fried chicken with niceties

Wine to fill the hollowness of the laughs

Ice cream to cover the stereotype jokes

Coffee to keep the PS awake on the return journey.





I drove the Permanent Secretary back.

He yawned many times in the back of the car

Then to keep awake, he suddenly asked,

Did you have any lunch friend?

I replied looking straight ahead

And secretly smiling at his belated concern

That I had not, but was slimming!

Upon which he said with a seriousness

That amused more than annoyed me,

Mwananchi, I too had none!

I attended to matters of state.

Highly delicate diplomatic duties you know,

And friend, it goes against my grain,

Causes me stomach ulcers and wind.

Ah, he continued, yawning again,

The pains we suffer in building the nation!





So the PS had ulcers too!

My ulcers I think are equally painful

Only they are caused by hunger,

Not sumptuous lunches!

So two nation builders

Arrived home this evening

With terrible stomach pains

The result of building the nation – Different ways.

Now let us fast-forward to a little over a decade ago, when my very brief career as a civil servant had just started. We are crammed into a boardroom for a meeting with the Permanent Secretary and other senior ministry officers.

It should be a routine meeting in which administrative issues are addressed but it really isn’t that straightforward because humans are quite complicated. So instead, it takes a turn for the bizarre. There are quite a few stories to pick but for the sake of today’s topic, let us focus on the one about drivers and their bosses.

The drivers, through the Undersecretary, report that their bosses don’t remit their allowances for accommodation and meals during upcountry trips. More than most perks, per diems, are perhaps the sweetest money for people in government and civil society. Especially those who don’t have any control over budgets and allocations.

For most government officials who are also poorly paid, they are a lifeline and help to balance the books at home. That is why people are always on the road. The thing is, what you get has to directly correlate with your level and pay grade. So, the least salaried drivers get the least allowances, and office assistants who have no business in the field get nothing.

These were the days of the infamous Geoffrey Kazinda, so financial control systems were a still myth. If an officer was going out of town for a benchmarking trip, they submitted a requisition for everything and everyone – and received the money in cash from the Accounts office and then distributed it to those who had been listed. Sometimes people didn’t even bother going to the field if they could go to Nasser Road and get receipts for hotels and fuel stations. But, in a twisted egalitarian way, the system also enabled the requisitioning officer to include the name of an office assistant here, a secretary there, or even the tea lady – so that they too could make an extra small buck on top of their Shs230,000 monthly salary from Uncle Joe. For drivers to allege that they were sleeping in cars in hotel parking lots, barely eating on field trips and not getting enough to leave anything home with Mama Baby was grave. But it happens in our homes and offices, where those we depend on to stay on top or even keep us alive are the ones we barely pay, the ones we overwork, the ones we shout at, mistreat and beat. The ones whose freedoms and dreams we extinguish because ours must prevail.

We also tend to forget that these guys – maids, askaris, cleaners, bodyguards, shamba boys, etc – exist and trade in the same economy like everyone else. That they have dependents and problems and ambitions in the same way that everyone else does. That for them, it is even harder because they have to make all of it work with just a fraction of our incomes, means and freedoms. What happens when they have had enough?