The power of collective effort in shaping Uganda’s future

Recently, I observed that most local TV news reports have been highlighting success stories from the “Emyooga” initiative, which is the Presidential Initiative on Wealth and Job Creation. One particular story that resonated deeply with me was about the benefits of this initiative for the vendors in Owino Market.

The report undeniably showcased that these vendors experienced significant profit growth and gained the ability to support their families while expanding their businesses. However, for Emyooga to succeed, it targets Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOS) for 19 specialised enterprises, organised at the constituency level and operating through established parish associations.

One of the TV reports spotlighted an onion vendor who struggled for more than a decade, earning a meagre daily income. However, her perseverance paid off when she discovered the Emyooga initiative. By joining a Sacco, she could purchase onions in bulk at lower prices, significantly boosting her sales and profit margins.

This reminds me of Angela Lee Duckworth’s TED Talk 11 years ago, where she emphasised the power of grit. She explained that with a “growth mindset,” the ability to learn is not fixed but can be developed with effort. In the context of Emyooga, one needs to be steadfast and determined for the initiative to thrive. This suggests that a high level of passion and perseverance is essential for continued success.

Reflecting on the recent #March2Parliament protests aimed at combating corruption, the dedication of these young people demonstrates that with substantial effort, we can achieve a significant portion of our goals.

This courageous protest has undeniably broadened our minds and spurred our Legislature to engage in more extensive discussions on this critical issue.

Their mantra of being “leaderless, tribeless, partyless, and fearless” epitomises their unity in pursuit of a noble cause that aims to benefit everyone. This steadfast commitment is not easy to achieve, yet they have chosen to endure the struggle, significantly impacting public awareness about corruption.

To achieve goals, be it for an organisation, a business, a family or even oneself, we need to unite, agree, remain steadfast in character, and maintain a clear vision for progress.

The high level of passion and perseverance demonstrated by the success stories of those who have benefited from the Emyooga initiative and those in the #March2Parliament protests attest that determination and grit can propel us toward our desired objectives.

This should be an eye-opener, reminding us that when we set our minds to something, we should seek out the nearest resources available. It’s essential to find the nearest resource that can assist us.

It doesn’t always have to be financial support; often, it can be people our social capital, engaging and helping one another, to develop and collectively grow towards a better future.