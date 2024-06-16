The power of small consistent habits

Another opportunity for us to celebrate Father’s Day and appreciate the role of our earthly fathers.

This year, I thought perhaps now is a great time to reflect on the small habits and routines that often bring us results. Some of these habits and routines we may have either been intentionally or through observation learnt them from our fathers.

It was Rachel Cruze, author of the book Love Your Life Not Theirs: 7 Money Habits for Living the Life You Want who correctly observed that, “When it comes to teaching children certain habits, more is caught than is taught.”

She added, “Practice does not make perfect; practice makes permanent.” I believe this is what happened to me, and I request that you allow me to get personal and share two habits I picked up from my father, Alfred PW Nasaba, and one that I am learning from Benjamin the father of our children.

I grew up in a middle-income family. My father went to law school at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda. He graduated in the 1970s and started his career as a Pupil State Attorney.

He then worked his way up to head some of the institutions in what is today the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. I was 10 when I decided I wanted to do what my father did. My mother worked outside the home as a clerk in a commercial bank. Our family did not have much money yet, by God’s grace we never lacked or went without any of our needs.

The first lesson I learnt from my father was to always leave within your means. Daddy not only said this he also lived it. I recall how he created a simple habit of us celebrating the New Year with a picnic in what is now the botanical gardens in Entebbe.

The day started with us cooking up a feast and then wearing our Sunday best and heading off to Entebbe. My parents then used this casual but fun environment to talk about issues of life. To this day, I love picnics and enjoy when I can take my own family on one. Daddy also wanted to expose us to eating out.

Sometimes after we came from All Saints Church, he took us for what he called a drink at Sheraton Hotel. After the drink, which usually had a small snack, we played in the well-manicured gardens. Live within your means is a life lesson that allowed our family to be generous. I watched how our family brought people in our home or contributed to their education or well-being. To this day, retired and in their 70s, my parents still live within their means.

The second lesson daddy taught me through observation was that in life you never rise alone. This lesson has guided me to remember that when I reach the top I must look back and help another person enjoy the summit with me.

This all started because I watched my father serve people. At times it was giving them advice or literally holding their hands until they stood on their two feet. I could go on and on with other lessons like I love to take a nap during the day because my father always came home for lunch and then went down for what he called his two minute nap before going back to serve our beloved country.

The lesson I am learning from Benjamin is to live simply but think big. I have seen him use this principle several times to make both small and big decisions. Live simple but think big guides us as we choose to live life on a budget because like I say, “budgeting is not only for those who do not have enough money but for everyone who wants to ensure their money is enough.”

In addition, this lesson has taught that my identity lies in who my heavenly father says I am. He is the creator of the universe, and he says I am his creature. This is enough and, therefore, I do not have to draw my identity from things like a career, the number of followers I have, what I own or where I live.

As we celebrate Father’s Day this year, I hope we each reflect on the small but mighty habits and routines that made our fathers who they are and emulate them or make the necessary changes that will drive lasting impact for future generations.