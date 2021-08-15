The private sector can’t hike vaccine prices forever

By Kaboggoza Kibudde More by this Author

Last week, we looked at how a few private facilities of good standing can be allowed to import and sell vaccines to the general public under strict government oversight. The purpose of that approach is to supplement government’s vaccination efforts and cater to people who are willing and able to pay for their health needs.

Now, whereas we addressed the maintenance of vaccine quality, we did not address government’s legitimate concerns about potential unfair pricing.

Such concerns are warranted because we witnessed price hikes for masks, alcohol sanitisers, and Covid-19 tests when the pandemic first hit Uganda. Nonetheless, those prices eventually came down, and they did so without significant government intervention; what brought them down was the invisible hand of market forces.

As more and more sellers entered the market, they competed among themselves and eventually brought down the prices to a sustainable equilibrium. Suddenly, the cost of masks fell by more than 70 per cent. In addition, we saw improvements in the quality and design variety of masks leading to more customer satisfaction. Besides, the very poor still had the option of free government masks, and by allowing private purchases, government had reduced the number of people it needed to take care of.

The point here is, even if we see initial unfair pricing by the private sector, market forces eventually lower those prices to a sustainable equilibrium. We saw this with Covidex, where the retail price for a 20ml bottle initially skyrocketed upwards of Shs150,000 but ultimately fell to below Shs20,000. Today, you can get it for as low as Shs13,000.

Therefore, initial price hikes should not scare us. All we need is to licence several outlets of good reputation and have them compete among themselves. Alternatively, if government prefers to dictate prices, it can enter into appropriate public-private partnerships. Either way, we should not forego the benefits of a liberalised (but regulated) private sector. Its benefits outweigh the risks.

Of course, some scepticism towards the private sector is warranted and even advisable; however, our current scepticism is exaggerated and unfair. Our private sector already adequately handles sensitive (and dangerous) drugs for many others ailments such as diabetes (insulin) and kidney failure (erythropoietin). If we can trust them with our loved ones battling diabetes, why do we suddenly mistrust them with those seeking protection from Covid-19?

Besides, isn’t it the private sector that has spearheaded the making of solutions against Covid-19? For sure, Covid-19 vaccines aren’t government innovations. Neither is our beloved Covidex. These are innovations of private actors pursuing their own interests, commercial or otherwise. It is, therefore, unfair to paint the private sector as a body of selfish individuals who mean no good to society. For sure, they do.

Besides, it is no coincidence that most transformative innovations emerge outside government. Governments equip themselves to govern, which is their primary work. On the other hand, private enterprises equip themselves to maximise profits while offering solutions to our problems. In so doing, they build systems that are more efficient at maximising revenues and reducing production costs. Consequently, private companies can find it easier than government to source Covid-19 vaccines since commerce is their area of expertise.

If it were true that manufacturers don’t want to deal directly with private businesses, government wouldn’t need to ban them from importing and selling Covid-19 vaccines. The reason being they would fail to get the vaccines. Except, private firms can obtain these vaccines for what is difficult for government isn’t necessarily difficult for them. Let’s give them a chance to help us, under government’s supervision, of course.

Mr Kibudde is a socio-political thinker

[email protected] Twitter: @kkaboggoza