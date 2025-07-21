The problem isn’t network marketing, it’s how we sell it

There’s a certain kind of silence that falls over a room the moment you mention network marketing in Uganda. It’s the kind of silence that’s not quite quiet. It’s tense, cautious, almost suspicious. It hangs on your words like a parent being told their child has chosen dance over law. There’s the raised eyebrow, the polite nod covering doubt, and sometimes a brave question: “So, is it a pyramid scheme?”

I understand the hesitation. I’ve been in this business long enough to know where the ghosts are buried—and I’ll admit, some of us in the industry buried them ourselves. We buried them under piles of overpromising, aggressive pitches, false “life-changing” testimonials, and glittering illusions of quick riches that vanished just as fast. But let’s get one thing straight. The problem is not network marketing. The problem is how we’ve marketed it.

Network marketing, or multi-level marketing, is a legitimate business model. It’s based on selling products directly to consumers through a network of independent distributors. These distributors earn commissions from their own sales and from the sales of people they bring into the network. Done with honesty and care, it offers a pathway to entrepreneurship for many. But when it’s driven by hype and manipulation, it becomes a trap dressed up as opportunity.

The distrust many Ugandans feel toward network marketing doesn’t come from the model itself. It comes from years of misleading tactics. People remember the seminars full of promises. The expired stock sitting in cupboards. The pressure to recruit rather than build real customer relationships. We created unrealistic expectations and masked hard work with motivational slogans.

Instead of saying, “This is a long-term business that requires consistency and people skills,” we said, “Bring two people who bring two people, and you’re rich.” That’s not entrepreneurship. That’s a broken promise waiting to collapse.

We need to rebuild this industry with more integrity. That starts with selling valuable products that stand on their own—not ones that rely on compensation plans to move off shelves. It means offering proper training and mentorship, not just volume targets and flashy events. It means putting the customer first and letting trust grow slowly over time.

If people outside your network wouldn’t buy your product, that’s a red flag. If you can’t explain how commissions are earned without a diagram and three buzzwords, something’s off. If your team is more focused on recruitment than service, you’re not running a business—you’re running a short-term hustle.

My mission now is to be part of the solution. To help steer the conversation away from fear and toward responsibility. We should be encouraging Ugandans to ask better questions, demand transparency, and walk away from pressure-filled pitches that promise the world overnight. There is nothing wrong with the idea of building income through product distribution. What’s wrong is the culture of hype that has grown around it.

Network marketing is not a shortcut to wealth. But it can be a structured, disciplined, and fulfilling way to build something real—if approached the right way. We don’t need more motivational posters. We need honesty. We need education. We need grounded leadership.

Let’s change the narrative by doing better, not just saying better. Let’s replace blind recruiting with thoughtful teaching. Let’s focus on building trust, even if it takes time. Because the truth is, not everything labeled “network marketing” is a scam—and not everything slow is a failure.

We can rebuild this space. But only if we’re willing to be better than the stories that gave it a bad name.

Erias Serugo Muhoozi is a network marketing professional and entrepreneur with over a decade of experience building ethical sales teams across Africa.



