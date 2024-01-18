The real culprit behind our suffering

The blame game is an infamous and faddish pastime in Uganda, particularly when it comes to service delivery. Are we as Ugandans, focusing too much on understaffing and budget constraints as a scapegoat, when in reality failures in public service delivery stem primarily from corruption among the civil servants?

Surprisingly, the question on corruption persists. Corruption among civil servants, particularly in Uganda has been a detrimental factor for the socio-economic development of the country.

According to the World Bank report, 2022, as corruption becomes systemic, available funds meant for critical societal development, like providing skill acquisition and economic foundations for young people and women, are redirected into private pockets, leaving massive blows to these segments of the population. This speaks volumes about the unfortunate reality that young Ugandans have had to contend with over the last half-decade.

In particular, the younger generation is becoming more disillusioned, and this largely affects their moral standing.

The consequences of corruption in Uganda extend beyond the immediate economic implications. Misappropriation of Government funds sabotages the development of the country’s most significant assets-its young people and women.

As these sections of the population lack sufficient opportunities for advancement, some of them, especially the youth in urban centres, logically find alternatives, some of which might include engaging in criminal activities like robbery to survive.

Inequality, poverty, and unemployment, facilitated by the corruption of our leaders, have unearthed an environment that cultivates these vices.

The lacerating corruption problem has further been illustrated in the Auditor General’s report for the Financial Year 2022/2023, which uncovered a loss of a staggering Shs6.72 billion attributed to “ghost employees”.

The notion of “ghost employees” provides a triumphing representation of the gross level of corruption and lack of accountability by leaders, pointing towards a severe governance deficit. Rather than prioritising the welfare of its citizens and the development of the nation, corrupt practices are thriving under the protection of high-ranking officials. Action against such behavior is minimal.

It might be easy to assign the blame of high crime rate solely to societal decadence and poor upbringing, however, it is ultimately a reflection of a systemic failure by our leaders. Their shameless display of unethical behavior provides a wrong model for the younger generation, contributing significantly to their risky behaviors.

This disreputable action extends beyond immediate financial implications, having consequential effects on the country and its populace.

Leaders need to regain credibility in their governance; the nation should prioritise transparency and accountability.

As a society, we need to recognise that corruption threatens the very fabric of our nation, and concerted efforts are required from all quarters to combat this issue, lest the impact becomes too profound to manage.