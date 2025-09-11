The real reasons our aging leaders refuse to exit politics

In Uganda’s political theatre, one thing remains constant, the unwillingness of elderly politicians to leave the stage. While in many democracies age is seen as a reason to transition into mentorship, academia, or retirement, here it seems to entrench leaders further in the corridors of power. The refusal by senior politicians to bow out gracefully is not simply a matter of loyalty to the ruling establishment, it is a survival strategy. For many, politics is both their livelihood and their retirement plan.

The reality is sobering Uganda’s political class, especially those who rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s, rarely invested in sustainable businesses or pension schemes. For decades, politics was treated as the most secure investment—offering hefty allowances, state-funded transport, housing, and medical care. The trappings of office created a comfort zone so attractive that few considered what life after politics would look like. Today, retirement for such leaders is synonymous with vulnerability, obscurity, and even poverty.

This explains why, despite frail health, diminishing energy, and visible disconnect from younger constituents, many elderly politicians continue to fight for re-election or cling to appointed positions. Parliament, cabinet, and even local government councils are filled with individuals who have long passed their peak productivity. Their grip is not about service to country; it is about survival and access to privilege. Politics in Uganda has become associated with patronage, power, and the prestige of controlling state resources.

The allure of government contracts, foreign trips, and taxpayer-funded medical treatment abroad makes stepping aside unthinkable. For some, leaving politics would mean not only the loss of income but also the disappearance of influence that once guaranteed them business deals and social respect. In effect, politics becomes a prison of luxury from which few are willing to escape.

The consequences are costly. Uganda is a youthful nation, with over 70 percent of the population below 30 years. Yet their representation in the highest levels of decision-making remains minimal. The persistence of elderly leaders has locked out younger, energetic, and innovative individuals who could inject new ideas into governance.

Voter apathy is another by-product ordinary Ugandans, especially the youth, increasingly see politics as an exclusive club for elites determined to protect their interests. Elections, therefore, become less about transformative leadership and more about sustaining those who have mastered the art of political survival.

But the problem is not merely personal it is systemic, Uganda lacks clear institutional mechanisms to support the dignified exit of politicians. Former leaders are not guaranteed meaningful pensions since those in office make it hard to come or platforms where their experience can be harnessed. Parties themselves have failed to nurture succession plans, preferring loyalty to incumbents over the grooming of new talent.

This institutional weakness fuels the dependency on political office.

The way forward requires courage. First, political parties must introduce and enforce succession planning clear term limits, age caps, and deliberate mentorship of young leaders. This would create a natural transition and reduce the culture of political monopolisation. Secondly, retirement preparedness must become part of national planning. Leaders should be encouraged, and perhaps compelled, to save and invest for life after politics.

Pension schemes, leadership transition funds, and advisory roles for retired leaders could provide alternatives to the endless recycling of aging politicians.

Ultimately, Uganda must confront a simple truth, politics is not meant to be a lifetime career. It is public service, a temporary responsibility to guide the nation.

Mr Joseph Bwanika is a social development specialist and CEO of Bridge Your Mind Centre.

