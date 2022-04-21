The road to equalisation of opportunities through gender and equity

The government of Uganda has made tremendous strides towards balanced development, through among others, promoting Gender and Equity Responsive Planning and Budgeting as a Public Finance Management Policy Reform Strategy. This is entrenched in the Public Finance Management Act, 2015 (as amended).

The review report by the UN Women – Uganda (2021), on the implementation of Gender and Equity Budgeting provisions under the PFMA, 2015: shows that the approach has led to improvement in service delivery, especially among the vulnerable and marginalized populations. This is also evident in the recently released 8th Assessment Report of the Ministerial Policy Statements (MPS) by the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC). A Ministerial Policy Statement is an annual plan for a particular government Ministry, Department or Agency and the budgets allocated to actualize the Plan. The report established that the National budget and Programe specific Budgets were inclusive in nature. This has been maintained in the Vote Ministerial Policy Statement assessment, where the average performance score of 65.2 percent is considered to be good.

As the Country transits into the Post Covid era, the Government’s focus is on restoring the economy from the effects of the pandemic and accelerating the pace of social-economic transformation. Government plans to achieve this through various interventions including: Enhancing agro-industrialization; sustaining the resilience of agriculture along the value chain; agro-processing and support to light manufacturing; enhancing the quality and stock of productive infrastructure through maintaining a good road network system, rehabilitation of the railway, electricity transmission to industrial parks and re-boosting tourism, as well as enhancing Human Capital Development (Health, education and water for human consumption).

However, Ugandans need to know that gender and equity concerns have been given prominence in the share of the national cake. For FY 2022/2023, out of the estimated budget of Shs 45.325.7 billion , 62 percentwhich amounts to Shs28,036.68 billion has been allocated towards the delivery of government programmes. Of this , Shs11,214.8 billion (40 percent) has been directed towards Programmes that address explicit gender and equity issues, which will inevitably lead to increased access to, participation in and benefit from the Government Programmes by the vulnerable and marginalised populations.

This is a positive trend compared to the previous FY 2021/2022 which was at 35 percent. This positive trend is attributed to the Commission’s sustained effort over the past seven years in ensuring compliance through capacity building of MDAs and LGs, development of reference materials, contributing to the alignment of the NDP III and the attendant Programme Implementation Plans (PIAPS) with gender and equity responsive principles.

The notable gender and equity commitments in the budget are:

i). Shs1,050 billion allocation towards the rollout of the Parish Development Model to increase household incomes of 39 percent of the poor households,

ii)Shs 46.3 billion which is committed to the operationalization of the newly created Town Councils and Sub Counties to improve service delivery,

iii) Shs 31.8 billion towards water extension, and 0.1 percent budget allocation by all Votes to HIV/Aids activities.

iv) Shs8 billion is for acquiring agro-processing machines such as automated cassava processing equipment to support farmers in value addition for higher returns,

v)Ministry of Health will construct 81 Maternity unit at Shs 179.477 billion;

vi) while ICT will acquire and deploy specialized technologies for Persons with Disabilities to facilitate their participation in all spheres of life at a cost of Shs5.2 billion.



The Equal Opportunities Commission is committed to continue working with all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and Local Governments to redress imbalances and to promote equal opportunities for all, in order to realize a just and fair society wherein all persons have equal opportunity to participate in and benefit from all Government Programmes.