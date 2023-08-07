The Rwenzori Marathon: Catalyst for economic growth in Uganda

As someone who has been deeply involved in Uganda’s tourism industry for the past 30 years, witnessing the birth and growth of the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon has been a source of immense pride and hope for the region’s potential.

Our marathon was conceived out of the frustration of not seeing enough tourists exploring the majestic Rwenzori Mountains, one of Africa’s hidden gems, which boasts of the highest block of mountains on the continent with peaks reaching up to 5,109 metres.

The Rwenzoris hold untapped potential, with more than 16 peaks, five of which rank among the top 10 highest points on the continent. This natural wonder could easily become a billion-dollar asset, a revenue source that could significantly benefit the local communities, particularly those in Kasese, who have long yearned for opportunities.

In Tanzania, Mt Kilimanjaro attracts 50,000 people to climb the mountain annually. Over the past 10 financial years (from 2012/2013 through 2021/2022), Kilimanjaro National Park alone contributed a total of TZS 581,802,267,423.00 (Shs1,074,398,240,880) to Tanzania. This number does not include the impact on hotels, restaurants, transport, supermarkets, and tour companies, among others.

Last year, the inaugural Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon welcomed 800 runners, a number we are very proud of, even as we are due to more than double it this year. And our marathon made an impact.

However, we can talk about eco-conscious initiatives such as tree planting, which is essential for preserving the environment. Still, for me, the true impact of the marathon lies in the economic opportunities it brings to Kasese.

During the marathon week, Kasese came alive with activity. Local businesses thrived as restaurants ran out of food, barbershops made good business, petrol stations saw increased traffic, and accommodations were overbooked.

Roadside vendors, boda bodas, and taxis all enjoyed a surge in earnings. Supermarkets, restaurants, and hotels were overwhelmed with customers. All routes to and from Kasese were sold out. Chicken sellers ran out. The marathon acted as a catalyst, generating a thriving economy for that weekend in September.

Sports tourism and adventure tourism are crucial components of this success story. The marathon aims to attract not only local runners but also adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts from around the world. They come to witness the breathtaking beauty of the Rwenzori Mountains and experience the unique attractions of Queen Elizabeth National Park, contributing to increased visibility for Uganda abroad.

As we continue to nurture and expand the marathon, we are confident that it will unlock the untapped potential of this region. By leveraging tourism, adventure, and sports, we can bring transformative change to Kasese, creating jobs, empowering local communities, and fostering sustainable development.

The Rwenzori Marathon is not just a running event; it is a movement of positive economic change for Kasese and for Uganda. Together, we can use the power of tourism to build a brighter future for Kasese and our beloved nation.

Join us on this incredible journey. Together, we can make the Rwenzoris shine brightly on the world stage, capturing the hearts and imaginations of people from far and wide.