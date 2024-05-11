The scare of sanctions and degrading the state

Uganda is currently engulfed in what can now be called ‘the sanctions scare’. The scare is compounded by the ubiquitous social media.



As Ugandans were still dealing with British Government sanctions slapped on the Speaker of Parliament and two former ministers, there came another sanctions story: the Government of the United Arab Emirates had joined the British Government to sanction Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

As a man who is used to looking for veracity from the crevices, it was curious that the United Arab Emirates sanctions were limited to Speaker Among. Hmm!

For her in-your-face demeanor, Ms Among is the kind of person likely to attract enemies even where they don’t exist. And indeed she has been savaged by Ugandans. Some have said a little bit of modesty would make a very big difference.

As some of us were looking forward to a diplomatic effort to negotiate the lifting of British sanctions, the rumour of the United Arab Emirates sanctions was really disturbing. mbu the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates has ordered commercial banks licensed under its jurisdiction to freeze Among’s assets and other things, Now, that rumour is false. This was a complete headless rumour that was given legs by social media.

I have it on good authority that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates has assured the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda that the Government of the United Arab Emirates has not slapped any sanctions on the person of Among. That is the ordinary part, though.

The not-so-ordinary part is that Entebbe One had asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to seek the veracity of the rumour circulating on social media about United Arab Emirates’ sanction regime on Among.

But then the sigh of relief was short-lived; because another rumour surfaced: Parliamentary staff mentioned in the recent Parliament Exhibition as receiving huge amounts of monies on their bank accounts may also face sanctions by the UK, EU and US. This one was picked from a casual conversation with a European diplomat (who would be in a position to know).



I sought clarification from the person who casually dropped the remark. Their word: they (parliamentary staff) are potential subjects of investigations.



Slapping sanctions on a government and, or government official is a cabinet function because it represents a forward-leaning foreign relations posture. It is common practice that sanctions are weighed. The consequences must not outweigh interests in a bilateral relationship.

So, by the time sanctions are announced, there is a thorough evaluation of the options on the table. In short, sanctions are part of the instruments of foreign relations. Except that they (sanctions) represent some elements of hostility or disrespect.



If there was mutual respect, the diplomats of the two countries would sit down and engage and agree or disagree respectfully. But the fact that sanctions are slapped on very senior government officials without a preamble represents some element of hostility.

Sanctions against Among are, therefore, a British government’s bold act of degrading the state. This thing happened to Mobutu’s Zaire.

At one time, the top leadership of Zaire was reduced to merely paying clients. Rumour is that even this little respect European governments accorded to Zairean leaders was the result of a push by big European businesses (to which Zairean leaders were good clients).



I fear that this could be the beginning of “Highway to Mobutu’s Zaire”. Only if Uganda’s intelligence services could appreciate the dynamics of these sanctions and the effect they could have on the management of the state structure.