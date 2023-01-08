The shilling looks ridiculous, cut off zeros

With the greatest sadness, I note that the Uganda shilling has become a great embarrassment.

Even if the whole of his hat and head are buried in the sand, President Museveni must also finally raise his head, shake off the sandy dust and accept that the Uganda shilling now looks completely ridiculous.

This decline, the second, did not happen suddenly. The shilling is like a kimansulo dancer who removes her garments one by one, until she is wriggling on the stage virtually naked. And it has been under President Museveni’s watch, with his spectacles on most of the time.

The first decline was set in motion by Field Marshal Idi Amin’s ‘Economic War’, which saw the expulsion of most of Uganda’s Asian traders and industrialists in 1972.

Most of the native Ugandans who took over the Asian businesses neither had the knowhow, nor the international contacts and goodwill, let alone the financial discipline to turn their loot into successful enterprises.

Because of the effects of the ‘Bush War’ that Gen Museveni declared in 1981 on Milton Obote’s dubiously ‘elected’ government, the first decline of the shilling continued throughout Obote’s five-year and Tito Okello’s brief rule.

When Museveni gunned his way into power, there was plenty of optimism. Smart fellows with university degrees and high-sounding ideas were now in control. And very soon indeed, Museveni in effect buried the crippled shilling and resurrected it in a leaner body with two zeros trimmed off.

New currency notes and coins were issued, although the 30 per cent charged at every conversion to new shillings should have perhaps warned us that in welcoming the NRM, we might have embraced marauders hypocritically talking about running a clean government.

Indeed, as scandal after scandal has demonstrated, corruption and naked theft of public resources have ensured that Uganda’s economy only grows as a deformed child, with conduits delivering life support from all sorts of benevolent, opportunistic and sinister sources.

The lack of democracy and generalised institutional collapse have conspired to drive upward the expenditure on buying political support, and on tools and personnel to suppress a restless population and maintain a brutish peace.

It is the classic vicious cycle. More of these desperate survival measures generally lead to deeper and deeper economic holes and irrational priority settings. Billions may be spent on heavy street control armaments and tear-gas, and peanuts thrown at incompetently designed anti-poverty measures against a backdrop of collapsing and stressed over-taxed larger enterprises.

I am not an economist, but I suppose economists can disentangle this complex mess and explain to us clearly what we ordinary people see, a kimansulo shilling.

Moreover, when a currency becomes so shamelessly naked or empty, in this case approaching shs 4000 for one US dollar, crooks who steal from government have another cover to help them take even more advantage: the fog of numbers. Why; because most of the public cannot properly internalise figures that are routinely expressed in billions and trillions.

The horror of an NRM cadre and financial hit man who hauled away over Sh120 billion in shady city market compensation deals when the dollar was under shs 2000 many years ago has never fired intense public emotion as it should. To some, it may have as well been a shs120-million joke.

Now I gather even the Pigmies laugh at Uganda’s shilling. If the President wants to do us a favour, he should appoint a central bank governor, who should think of knocking off two zeros – without helping themselves to 30 per cent!