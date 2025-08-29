The silent weakness of political parties

The survival of any political party, whether in government or opposition, depends on one critical factor: internal checks and balances. Around the world, the strongest parties are not necessarily those with the loudest rallies or biggest crowds, but those with institutional frameworks that ensure accountability, discipline, and separation of powers. Without these, parties risk descending into personal fiefdoms where individuals accumulate titles and influence at the expense of the party’s collective future. One of the recurring challenges in multiparty systems, especially in emerging democracies is the concentration of roles within the same individuals. In many cases, a party chairperson doubles as the chief strategist, and flagbearer.

This conflation of responsibilities creates structural bottlenecks that weaken the party’s ability to function as a democratic institution. In mature democracies, party leaders often step aside from holding multiple roles to allow different organs of the party to function independently. The secretary general is expected to coordinate party activities and mobilisation, the spokesperson to articulate party positions, and the chairperson to provide strategic oversight. When these roles are merged, accountability vanishes. Who then checks the chairperson when they are also the flagbearer? Who ensures the secretary general has mobilised effectively if they are themselves contesting for a parliamentary seat?

The Ugandan political landscape provides a vivid case study with both the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and opposition parties such as the National Unity Platform (NUP) facing internal tensions over flagbearer selection and internal party positions. In the NRM, fierce battles for positions within the Central Executive Committee (CEC) have highlighted the struggle between institutional loyalty and personal ambition. Meanwhile, opposition parties often appear fragmented, as leaders juggle party responsibilities with personal political campaigns. This overlap makes it difficult for party machinery to mobilise beyond the personalities at the top.

In Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) or South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC), for example there are clear structures that ensure the secretary general’s office remains the mobilising engine, even when leadership contests are underway. The lesson for Uganda is that political parties need to professionalise their internal structures. If a secretary general or spokesperson intends to contest in a general election, it would be prudent for them to step aside from their administrative role to avoid conflicts of interest. This allows them to focus on their campaign while enabling the party secretariat to mobilise effectively for all candidates.

Such a culture would strengthen accountability and loyalty to the party brand, rather than to individuals. When ordinary members witness constant disputes over flagbearers or suspect favouritism by party leaders, confidence diminishes. This weakens parties’ ability to win elections and, more importantly, to govern effectively when in power. The crisis of checks and balances within parties also reflects a deeper challenge in African politics. Too often, political parties are reduced to vehicles for individual ambition rather than platforms for collective vision.

Political parties must invest in internal democratic practices, training cadres in leadership beyond electoral cycles, and ensuring that offices like secretary general, treasurer, and spokesperson are occupied by individuals focused on strengthening the party, not just their personal campaigns. Uganda’s political actors both in government and opposition would do well to recognise that the real fight is not only for state power but also for the credibility and survival of their own political institutions. Only by embedding checks and balances within their structures can parties rise above individual ambitions and establish themselves as vehicles of national progress. Until then, the repeated struggles over flags, chairs, and titles will continue to erode trust and diminish the promise of democratic politics.

Amiri Wabusimba is a diplomatic scholar and human rights activist.



