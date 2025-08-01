The spinning wheels of the NRM party primaries

Five years ago, I submitted a petition to the NRM Election Tribunal challenging the results of the just concluded Member of Parliament party primaries.

My DR forms indicated I had finished a close second in the race, but I had also attained video and audio evidence from different sources exposing several malpractices that had denied me votes at different polling stations and had deliberately turned the tide of the election and with effect, the final results.

After consulting with political and family elders, I begrudgingly threw in the towel despite having offers of both financial and material support to return to the fold as an Independent candidate. I took the next few weeks to reflect and finally came to the conclusion that my party was bigger than I was, and would in all likelihood still be politically potent in five years time.

Five years later, I find myself on the other side of the coin, the winning side this time as several candidates follow my previous path to appeal that I took, a path I strongly advocate for.

Internal contradictions and disagreements are a welcome sight in any organisation, as this is a true sign of democracy and all aggrieved should be empowered to seek justice in case of any misgivings and I am glad the NRM Secretariat under both the able Secretary General Richard Todwong and the electoral commission chair Tanga Odoi have done exactly that.

However, as a party, we must quickly realise that time is not on our side to consolidate the small wins achieved out of the party primary elections. From my observation over the past two election cycles I have been involved in, Hoima City is on a trajectory of mindset change.

Residents have started to appreciate that the monetary donations handed out by contestants, the bore holes that are conveniently repaired only during the election cycle and the handsome donations made to the churches and mosques will not necessarily equate to development and eradication of poverty. We need tangible results.

What of electricity poles in Kidaiko, Kyarwiru (the host village of the Hoima Stadium) or Kacungiro Cells? What of clean water sources such as tapped water to match the modern times of our city status, instead of boreholes and shallow wells? Or even more pressing, provision of jobs for youth in sectors such as oil and gas, hosted in this very region.

The boreholes and churches are welcome, but is that what a true developing city blessed with a national stadium and impacted by oil and gas activities badly needs? I started this rather personal conversation by relating to my discontent of the election process five years ago, and I will allow the wheels to spin back to that as I conclude.

If you came a very distant third and are petitioning for a re-election or perhaps the NRM flag itself, are you being honest with yourself? Is this really about making right for the party, or making right for your personal ambitions. The NRM is not perfect, but the first step to rectification is owning up to the mistakes.

The next and decisive step has to be separation of the Secretariat members from elective politics. You simply can not be the district or city party chairperson and then contest in the same race as well. You have set the entire guidelines for the election, deployed security and briefed the registrars too.

How can that be a fair fight? To my fellow contestants, particularly those in Hoima East, now is the time to stand as one. Our goals should match the party goals and not individual goals . Our focus should be on how we uplift our generation so we are not remembered as bystanders.

The writer, Jonah Byakutaaga Wamani, is the NRM party flag bearer for Member of Parliament - Hoima East