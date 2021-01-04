The State is not above  those who compose it

By Peter Mulira More by this Author

As I was preparing to leave Masaka for Kampala on the morning of December 24 a good Samaritan I chanced to meet advised me to change my travel plans because Masaka road was impassable due to road damage at Lwera.

My good Samaritan suggested that I make a detour and take the Masaka/Bukomansimbi (37km), Bukomansimbi/Maddu (46km) and Maddu/Mpigi (176km) roads, which advise I took because I wanted to be with the family on Christmas Day.

My driver knew the new route very well and the journey was uneventful until we got to Kanoni.

As we exited Kanoni township we came across a road block manned by about 20 policemen and army officers. At this point we were diverted to a semi-circular dusty road which eventually brought us back to the tarmac road.

We saw the security action as unnecessarily extravagant since its main purpose was in aid with the forceful and brutal denial of a presidential candidate of his right to free speech as guaranteed in the Constitution of Uganda.

The worse experience was yet to come.

As we entered the swamps of Gomba we were stopped from proceeding at a road block where another close to four hundred vehicles had been similarly stopped.

Tempers were very high and I just managed to restrain an irate driver from collecting a group to go and forcibly open the road.

I spent most of the next two and a half hours reminiscing about the day at the Moshi Conference in 1979 when I decided never to participate in politics after I came to the conclusion that the gun would rule Ugandans for years to come and that peoples’ rights and freedoms would be secondary to the gun.

While I was musing about my experiences at the Moshi Conference I received an update on my phone from the Uganda Law Society about the detention of Nicholas Opiyo, better known as a human rights defender.

Mr Opiyo is one of the most important assets Uganda has internationally and together with Ladislus Rwakafuzi have brought honour and distinction to the legal profession in Uganda where human rights and freedoms of the individual are concerned.

The sub judice rule prevent us from discussing a case before court but what can be said is that it is a citizen’s right not to be arrested unless and until the police have concrete evidence against him and it is also his right to enjoy his freedoms guaranteed under the constitution. These rights and freedoms have been abused by the State in Opiyo’s case.

Most democratic countries take “freedom” of the individual as one of their quintessential values.

This value ordains that no individual should be under the control of another except as provided for under the law and the law must comply with the constitution.

The term freedom of the individual can be understood in two ways, negative or positive. Negative freedom implies freedom from government intervention. People have a right to certain liberties such as freedom of speech, freedom of association and government cannot violate or interfere with such rights.

In contrast positive freedom means freedom to exercise certain rights guaranteed under the Constitution such as the right to fair trial, the right to legal representation by counsel and the right to legal protection under the law.

My experience on my journey from Kanoni to Kampala demonstrated to me the cavalier attitude our rulers have about these freedoms.



There is a mistaken view that the State is above the individuals who compose it. The interests of the state cannot prevail over those of the individual or individuals.

Mr Peter Mulira is a lawyer.

peter.mulira89@gmail.com

