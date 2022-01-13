The story of Mr Rhodes and how we must not bring guns to a word-fight

During the first lockdown, I was searching the internet for children’s stories and landed on one titled, “A Teacher’s Punishment”. It is a short story about a teacher called Mr Rhodes, and his student, Miss Ava. One day, Ava races against time, trying to get to her class before the bell rings. Just as she reaches the doorway, the bell rings and Mr Rhodes locks her out.

Since he was famed for his punishments and nobody dared cross him, she knew she was in big trouble. He asks why she is late and she explains that she had been sick the previous day and missed an assignment, so she had stayed back to speak to the last teacher. He wasn’t having it and asked her to go sit in the hallway for the duration for the class; and in the meantime, call her mother and let her know that she would be in detention after school. Detention in school is the Muzungu substitute for canes, for my Ugandan audience.

School eventually ends in the evening and Ava walks to Mr Rhodes’ office, knocks meekly and is let in. He locks and bolts the door after her, which frightens her, fearful of what is about to happen. “Undress, Ava!” he orders. Startled, she hesitates and then protests, asserting that it is not right.

He starts to yell and then grabs her by the hair, rips her blouse and lets her know that if she didn’t undress herself then he would have to it himself. She fights back, letting him know he was scaring her, to which he responds, “Obey me and I won’t have to scare you!” He even adds, “Do it Ava or your punishment will be worse.”

It doesn’t take a genius to tell what Mr Rhodes’ intentions were or the fact that his actions had precedence. There is also no need to be reminded that all this was sparked off by a few seconds of late coming. Yet, a criminal act was being meted out as punishment for a minor infringement – where a light warning or commensurate punishment would have sufficed.

When I was much younger, I used to think that adults had superpowers because they were all-knowing. I used to be mesmerized when my grandmother would return home from wherever, and somehow manage to guess what I had done wrong in her absence. As I grew older and learnt to hide my mischief with a lot more craft, she employed biblical blackmail.

First, it was that God hates lying children and that they wouldn’t go to heaven – which was soon by the way. Then, I was told that if I didn’t confess to her alone, I would have to bear the embarrassment of the whole world watching on television, as our life stories got revealed on Judgment Day. Then, at least, she would be able to defend me and not be taken by surprise.

Once in a while, I got 3 spanks via Umoja, but as the Baganda say, “Akuba owuwe, akuba’wumba engalo.” Basically, if you are beating one of your own, you also fold your hand. You don’t go all out to inflict damage. Through it all, I recognised her power and authority over me, knew what she was capable of but also knew that even if I errored or displeased her, she would punish me as one of her own.

The lesson here – both from my grandmother and from that Luganda saying – is that truthfulness is an important virtue and the acknowledgment that actions have consequences – sometimes including punishment. The lesson from ‘A Teacher’s Punishment’ is that it is possible and expected that once in a while, people will fall afoul of the rules but the question is how those with the power to enforce react.

If you haven’t figured it out by now, let me give you a good example. Let us say someone tweets something that stings you, or a Facebook post that does everything but flatter you, or even a column that disparages you, and you have the power and means to do something about it. How do you respond? Would you, like my grandmother, talk, cajole, threaten, blackmail, and in extreme cases, ‘kuwumba’ the hand? Or do you, like Mr Rhodes, whisk them off into a dark room and vandalise their very being? Let’s not be intemperate with our people.

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds.

@Rukwengye