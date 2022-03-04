The tragedy of war

War is bad business for theworld. At some point in human history, wars made states and nations. The modern (and modal) form of the state, that institutional apparatus used to govern society, was born out of the crucible of war. The demands and intricacies of preparing, planning and executing wars provided the basis for marshalling systems of governing society. But that was in medieval and early modern period, roughly between the 1500s and 1800s, and earlier in ancient China. Back then, wars were destructive, but also constructive.

Societies suffered the ravages but wars too helped in forging positive outcomes, some of which were actually unintended results of war-making. One of these was societal mobilisation and a deep sense of community, identity and shared heritage that defined nations and nationalities.

A common national identity and heritage was an invaluable currency in the emergence of states and nations that came to dominate the world in contemporary times. Then came the two World Wars in 1914 and 1939. The first was dubbed the ‘war to end all wars.’ Before World War

One, Europe had experienced different waves of wars, largely about contestations over territory and strategic resources. But there hadn’t been a major war in Europe since 1856.

There was a ‘long peace’ of more than half a century, from the 1856 to 1914. This included the relatively turbulent period of the last quarter of the 19th Century when Europeans powers competed for colonial territories in Africa but did not fight each other in any major war.

The ‘long peace’ was largely due to German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck’s diplomatic skills and political savviness. As the most important European political actor of the time, he superintended an era of diplomatic manoeuvres, compromises and concessions short of war. It was also an era of rapid material prosperity among European societies and their North American off shoots. A big disincentive for war. In any event, the ‘war to end all wars’ broke out, dramatically and to devastating effect. The latest arrival to European imperial dominance and big-power political wrangling, Germany, wanted its place and chose war not diplomacy once Bismarck was gone.

European powers had been waging imperial wars overseas but for long they hadn’t fought each other on European soil and abroad. Now the chickens came home to roost. But World War I was not the ‘war to end all wars.’

A two-decade pause and preparation delivered a second round, far more deadly, destructive and devastating – World War II. It was a total war, as the Marxist historian Eric Hobsbawm characterised it, fought on all fronts and in most corners of the world.

It ended with a most horrifying act: two nuclear bombs dropped by the United States on Japan. The horrors of two Japanese cities remain alive to-date. The same human ingenuity and inventiveness that made possible extraordinary innovations that have vastly improved the human condition – the steam engine, telephone, aeroplane, internet and sophisticated advances in human medicine – also gave us an innovation that can kill everyone in an instant: nuclear weapons.

The Americans got nuclear weapons (nukes) first. The Russians followed. Other major powers of the time got on board, except those like Germany that were defeated and cut to size in World War Two.

In later years, a few lesser powers outside Europe acquired nuclear weapons, the latest being

North Korea. The US and Europe have worked hard to stop Iran from getting nukes too. But why should those armed to the teeth insist that others shouldn’t get the same weapons? If Iran can’t possess them, then no one should.

Between the US and Russia are weapons that can flatten the entire world in quick order. Now a nuclear-armed power, Russia, led by an eccentric figure, Putin, has launched war against a country avowedly supported by nuclear-armed European powers and their big brother, the US.

The world is staring at disaster. From 1950s - 1990s, we had the Cold War, so-called because ostensibly the two primary superpowers – the US and USSR (Russia) – fl exed muscles without directly fighting. But they did externalise war, fighting through proxies in Africa, Asia and Latin

America. Now one of them, Russia, has directly launched a major war. What’s the end game? Russia’s primary adversary and European allies are fi ghting by proxy: arming Ukraine.

For the fi rst time since 1945, a large-scale war by a nuclear-armed power is raging on European soil. Europe and the US have reacted to what they consider Russian aggression by raising the stakes: arming Ukraine. But to what end?