The tragic vaccine philosophy in Africa

In Greek mythology: Icarus’s father Daedalus, a talented, remarkable craftsman, built wings to escape and also gave his son but warned him not to fly too close to the sun nor the sea but follow his path of flight. However, overcome by giddiness that flying lent him Icarus soared into the sky and came too close to the sun that melted the wax.

He kept flapping his wings but soon noted he had no feathers and he fell into the sea. Daedalus wept for his son and called the nearest land Icaria: High flying ambition and bankruptcy. Is Africa the nearest ‘Icaria’ for vaccine development. Let’s go into the probable scenarios of flying too close to the sun and the sea of vaccine science.

I will pose a question for the four scenarios: Why vaccines will protect the health system and science investment a lot more than the people; for which at outcome level, is the finest capital investment in any economy.

Scenario One: Protecting the health tools. While it is true that health tools measure accurately any scientific value, the benefit of these measures are expressed as social parameters. And one such parameter is a completion of vaccination and a drop in disease burden in the community, which actively participates in productive economic activities.

Scenario Two: Protecting the political systems. Science is not derived from a ‘market basket’, it is a consequence of power and in this sense political power.

The will in investment in science is totally politically driven and it will be perilous to us if the political will does not bite in the correct science. Currently, there is evidence with race to authorisation other than approvals for use of Covid-19 vaccines.

The other question would be what are the gapping factors in the race to developing vaccines – its money not people, and who allocates the money! The politics and alliances; a quick example is the mechanism that pits health systems along political loyalty and sphere domination.

For example, alliance between Iran and Cuba; Britain, India and the USA; Israel and Pfizer (USA) and one would expect Israel being in Middle East would collaborate with partners there but that is a matter of ‘Geo-vaccine politics’. If we have to tackle science, lets first tackle the politics.

Will then Africa search for its own solution – African solution to African problems. When French scientists proposed to test in the race for vaccines on Africans it evoked global outcry and now, we do not have the chance at the moment.

There is already syndicate vaccine trading among powerful nations.

Wealthy countries have cashed and capped on production and even inflated vaccines costs – this is a moral catastrophic failure.

Most African leaders decried that its unethical to test vaccines on their people but vaccine ‘buying and trading’ has changed the tide, we have been left out again – is the continent ‘Dark Again’.

Scenario Three: Protecting the economic benefits of vaccinations as a capital investment of a nation.

Science is engineered and developed by its people. We need a re-philosophy of African problems with schools of African strategies and solutions lest we shall be gobbled by global problems with global solutions which currently has mesmerised us on the continent.

We can choose science over fiction, and we cannot stand with extended begging hand in perpetuity. We have been lacerated by this vaccine issues.



Scenario four: Vaccine tourism and commercialisation. If we insist on foreign based vaccine science and development, we shall kill off the primary vaccine science investment in Africa. Africa has explained its own journey and African.

We are better off investing in science than professionalism and it will be perilous not to learn on vaccination and investment in science.



