The trap of elections

Over the past weeks, Kenya has been in the grip of electoral fever and not so pleasant fervour. It has become a highly anticipated five-year cycle not just for Kenya but in many countries across the breadth and width of the African continent and indeed around the world.

Africa’s foremost giant, Nigeria, is up in the mix early next year. The stakes there too can be exceedingly high. On the whole, every year, there are as many as half a dozen general elections on the continent.

There was a time when it was believed that elections are an important tool for pushing the wheels of democratisation and expanding the frontiers of freedom. According to this argument, the more you conduct them, the likelihood to learn from and build democratic institutions for tomorrow.

Kenya has certainly lived up to this promise of elections being a way to build and grow democratic institutions. Looking at the long term, Kenya is on the right trajectory.

But elections in themselves have never been an exclusive source or basis of durable and desirable democratic government.

Elections on their own do not produce democracy, which is that system of government where leaders are accountable and responsible to the voters who put them in office and where there is a broad respect for basic rules and institutions for managing public affairs. Periodic elections provide the basis for holding leaders accountable.

Theoretically, elections empower the citizenry to ask questions of the political elite class. They give citizens power and voice, representation and responsiveness. But this is the theory, the practice can be quite different and disappointing.

For Africa, routinized elections have for the most part not delivered the kind of democratic accountability that serves the citizens, whether in the procedural sense of being heard or the substance of delivering and serving the material and nonmaterial needs of voters.

For one, citizens may vote but their votes may not be counted or other illegal votes fiddled into the ballot box may skew the outcome. They can vote, their votes accurately counted but then all ends there and no substantive outcome to hold onto. Either way, the African voter is damned yet he/she remains the most enthusiastic in taking the civic duty of voting seriously and turning up to actually cast the ballot.

From a procedural standpoint, which is what liberal democracy is about, the real issue is the process through which the ballots are cast, counted, processed, managed and the outcome ultimately determined. This is at the heart of the current standoff in Kenya and mirrors what happened in 2017 and especially in 2007: does the officially announced result accurately reflect the actual ballots casts?

In 2007, the head of the election management body conceded to not knowing who of the two main contenders had indeed won the race, but he did declare one of them as winner – the incumbent Mwai Kibaki, now deceased. Ten years later, the chairman of the electoral commission was confident and content in announcing the winner but a majority of his teammates on the commission denounced the result he was due to announce as not credible. The matter with the Kenyan election now appears headed to the Supreme Court for final determination and disposal: did William Ruto, the incumbent Deputy President, win fair and square against veteran opposition challenger ‘Baba’ Raila Odinga?

If he get his way, Ruto would have pulled off something extraordinary considering that President Uhuru Kenyatta backed Raila against his own Deputy President!

The route of litigation is good for Kenya, testimony to the trust in state institutions. In 2017, the Supreme Court did the unthinkable and unprecedented: it annulled the election of President Kenyatta who promptly slammed the court and overtly threatened the judges.

Will the Supreme Court do it again? If it does, it will be not just because of the compelling evidence adduced but more crucially the independence and assertiveness of the quorum on the bench. But even if the court annuls Ruto’s election, will the ensuing process delivery a clean and credible outcome that reflects the will of the majority of Kenyans? Highly unlikely.

Elections have long been presented as the baseline and standard for assuring accountability and voice with universal adult suffrage as a truly global practice. For Africa though, it is about time we went back to the drawing board to rethink what democracy means, how to grow and deepen true accountability and responsiveness.

Much of the continent is trapped in the crazy of regular and routinised elections but which are scarcely a viable way for deciding a legitimate government. The long rehashed response is that there is no alternative, a rather self-serving claim of Western-style liberal thinking of elections as indispensable.