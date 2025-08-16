The travesty of incarcerating Kizza Besigye

On back-to-back days last month, I visited Luzira prison, first to the lower (Murchison Bay) section to see a relative, and the next day to the Upper Section where Dr Kizza Besigye is irregularly (in fact illegally) incarcerated since last November. I had been to Murchison Bay many times before, but this was my first time at the Upper Section. The security checks and layers of scrutiny are bewildering. By the time I saw Dr Besigye and his colleague Obeid Lutale, I had gone through a needlessly exhausting process. Worse, I could only speak to the duo by phone even as we looked in each other’s faces through a glass wall. No private conversation or normal chat. I intended to discuss with Dr Besigye a book project he is supposed to be writing and for which he had requested me to provide advice and guidance; we had no such discussion because of the inconvenient setting.

What is more, a book I carried for him, An African History of Africa by former BBC journalist Zeinab Badawi, was taken from me at the second last security screening – I couldn’t deliver it myself. When you go to Luzira, indeed any other Uganda prison, you are stripped of everything. You cannot reach the inmate with a piece of paper or pen. An ordinary pen I took for Dr Besigye was deemed unacceptable; not allowed past the prison complex’s main gate! In many ways, Uganda’s prison system patently operates on the colonial imperative that birthed it. The overarching goal is to fully humiliate the ‘native’ and exact maximum punishment, even to innocent persons merely accused of wrongdoing but not found guilty.

Dr Besigye has been in prison for nearly a year now, accused of plotting to overthrow the government, possessing a firearm, and compromising national security, blah blah. Any perceptive and independent-minded observer of Uganda’s politics, especially during the past quarter-century and Besigye’s intrepid fight for a free Uganda, would be hard-pressed to believe the merits of those charges. After Luzira, I drove to the home of a former NRM/Museveni insider, a highly respected figure whose word you can take to the bank, someone who is not exactly sympathetic to Dr Besigye. We spoke at length over lunch. He was unequivocal. The charges and the much-talked-about audio recordings of Dr Besigye supposedly plotting subversion are most likely fabricated, he told me. Dr Besigye was first hauled before a military court martial and charged following a dramatic kidnapping in Nairobi, Kenya, and rendition to Kampala.

As they are not members of the armed forces, he and co-accused Lutale refused to recognise the military court’s authority. Coincidentally, a case that had been in the Supreme Court for years challenging the constitutionality of trying civilians in military courts, came up for a verdict in January The Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling, quashing the military court’s trial of civilians. All those charged before the court martial had to be freed or tried in civilian courts. Quite predictably, President Museveni was adamant: military courts are legitimate and indispensable in delivering popular justice. Rather than implement the ruling of the Supreme Court, the government and ruling party railroaded Parliament into amending the law as to reinstate the trial of civilians in military courts.

Earlier this year, Dr Besigye went on hunger strike in Luzira, prompting President Museveni to issue a statement. He called the act of hunger strike blackmail, reasoning that Dr Besigye should instead demand for a quick trial. As it turns out, the quick trial Mr Museveni had in mind was before a military court that does not adhere to basic norms and standards of judicial procedure as to assure a just outcome. Once the cases were moved to the High Court, it appears that Museveni’s government is unable to prosecute Dr Besigye and Lutale precisely because the evidence that a military court would likely have entertained is, by contrast, untenable in a proper judicial court. If the state successfully lured and incriminated Dr Besigye, complete with audio recordings which my friend Andrew Mwenda trumpeted as cast-iron and total confirmation of Besigye’s culpability, why not prosecute the man?

Why can’t he have his day before a competent court, so the world gets to know that, for sure, he committed crimes? In this travesty of justice, it is not just the use of prosecutorial authority to politically persecute Dr Besigye that is despicable; even more egregious is the acquiescence of the Judiciary, an independent branch of government. The failure of judges of the High Court to dispense justice in accordance with their judicial oath is simply unconscionable. I dare say all this is an indictment on the Chief Justice, on whose watch the integrity of the Judiciary has been imperiled. If the Chief Justice, the Honourable Alphonse Owinyi-Dollo, spoke candidly to his conscience, how would he explain to Ugandan citizens, to fellow compatriots, why Dr Besigye is in Luzira? Over to you, Mr Chief Justice.









