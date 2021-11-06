Prime

The trust economy: Have you ever heard about it?

By  Samuel Sejjaaka

What you need to know:

  • “In the Ugandan development context, it is easy to be suspicious of one another’s motives”  

Last week, I was elected a Fellow of the Uganda National Academy of Science (UNAS) alongside 17 other scholars. I congratulate them. My journey into UNAS started a number of years ago when I argued against a non-wholistic view of science. Then, as now, I argued that good science does not exist in a vacuum. It must serve to solve the problems of the community. Good scientists are those who are ‘woke’ in respect of what ails their society.
 Suppose, for instance, our scientists could come up with a simple/cheap water filter that would enable all rural dwellers to use clean water. That would revolutionalise our public health programme by preventing the transmission of waterborne diseases. Good science should be socially focused.

